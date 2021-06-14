Financial Independence Group Partners with Carson Group to Provide Life Insurance, Annuities, Disability, and Long-Term Care Solutions

CORNELIUS, N.C., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial Independence Group, LLC (FIG), a leading financial services conglomerate, and Carson Group, one of the fastest-growing wealth advisory firms and financial planning ecosystems in the United States, have entered a strategic partnership to power Carson Group's insurance solutions.

The new partnership is the first of its kind in financial services. It shows the future of a financial planning-first approach: insurance and wealth management for an inclusive, holistic solution for families. The integration of Carson Group's industry-leading wealth management, technology, proven processes and financial advice blended with FIG's impressive suite of income and protection solutions creates an incredible opportunity for independent financial professionals nationwide to do more for their clients.

"Carson and FIG will bring an unparalleled insurance planning platform and integrated offering to the independent RIA and hybrid advisor community," said FIG Co-CEO Mike Mullan. "As a leader in technology and a pioneer in the fee-based insurance space, FIG is well-positioned to bring the asset class of insurance into the already robust offering that Carson Group provides. Together, Carson Group and FIG will provide an unmatched advisor experience along with advanced solutions that will serve countless families across the country."

With the partnership, advisors and clients can benefit from Carson Group's award-winning planning expertise and FIG's prominence in fee-based insurance while providing clients with a holistic and forward-thinking fiduciary approach.

"The alliance between Carson and FIG is the first of its kind and highlights the fact that the investment advisory and insurance Industries are coalescing," said FIG Co-CEO Jim Cooper. "These are two forward-thinking organizations coming together for the greater good and seeing the potential in doing so. As the partnership came together it was amazing to see two organizations that grew up in somewhat different worlds yet have such similar cultures and views for the future of our industry. It truly is an evolution of the financial services industry."

"The future of the financial advice business has never been more exciting, and insurance is a core piece of the financial planning process. Furthermore, while clients look for retirement income planning fixed income products play a core role. This partnership will enable our partners and advisors to better service clients in a holistic and streamlined manner and meet client needs," says Jamie Hopkins, Carson's Managing Partner of Wealth Solutions. "Clients need protection, retirement income and fiduciary advice, our partnership allows us to better serve both our advisors and clients in a holistic and fiduciary planning manner."

This integration of insurance planning and wealth advisory will allow advisors to develop and hone their skills for the future of holistic wealth planning.

Independent financial professionals interested in learning more about the partnership between FIG and Carson Group can attend the FIG Sales Symposium on July 14-16 in Las Vegas.

About Financial Independence Group, LLC



FIG is a financial services conglomerate and national leader in the independent marketing organization (IMO) and field marketing organization (FMO) industry. Privately held and independently owned, FIG's fixed insurance solutions help the independent, licensed financial professional guide their retail investment clients to an optimal retirement plan. FIG has provided solutions for over 45 years, specializing in guaranteed income, asset protection, and multi-generational planning. Over 3,000 professionals across the U.S. access more than 70 top-rated carriers to design fixed index annuity, fixed annuity, life insurance, care planning, and disability income solutions to best fit the interests of their clients.

About Carson

Carson Group serves financial advisors and investors through its businesses including Carson Wealth, Carson Coaching, and Carson Partners. The family of companies offers coaching and partnership services to advisor firms – and straightforward financial advice to the investing public. All three organizations are headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and share a common mission to be the most trusted for financial advice. For more information, visit www.carsongroup.com.

Investment advisory services offered through CWM, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Carson Partners, a division of CWM, LLC, is a nationwide partnership of advisors. Carson Partners, a division of CWM, LLC, is a nationwide partnership of advisors. Carson Coaching and CWM, LLC are separate but affiliated companies and wholly-owned subsidiaries of Carson Group Holdings, LLC. Carson Coaching does not provide advisory services.

