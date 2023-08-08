|
08.08.2023 07:20:00
Financial information and Annual General Meeting of eQ Plc in 2024
eQ Plc stock exchange release
8 August 2023, at 8:20 a.m.
eQ Plc will publish the following financial reports in 2024:
|Financial Statement Release 2023
|Tuesday 6 February 2024
|Interim Report January – March
|Tuesday 23 April 2024
|Half Year Financial Report
|Tuesday 6 August 2024
|Interim Report January – September
|Tuesday 22 October 2024
|Annual Report 2023
|Week 9
eQ Plc will hold its Annual General Meeting on Thursday 21 March 2024.
eQ Plc
Additional information: Antti Lyytikäinen, CFO, tel. +358 9 6817 8741
Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, www.eQ.fi
eQ Group is a Finnish group of companies specialising in asset management and corporate finance business. eQ Asset Management offers a wide range of asset management services (including private equity funds and real estate asset management) for institutions and individuals. The assets managed by the Group total approximately EUR 12.8 billion. Advium Corporate Finance, which is part of the Group, offers services related to mergers and acquisitions, real estate transactions and equity capital markets.
More information about the Group is available on our website at www.eQ.fi.
