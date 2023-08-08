08.08.2023 07:20:00

Financial information and Annual General Meeting of eQ Plc in 2024

eQ Plc stock exchange release
8 August 2023, at 8:20 a.m.

eQ Plc will publish the following financial reports in 2024:

Financial Statement Release 2023Tuesday 6 February 2024
Interim Report January – MarchTuesday 23 April 2024
Half Year Financial ReportTuesday 6 August 2024
Interim Report January – SeptemberTuesday 22 October 2024
  
Annual Report 2023Week 9

eQ Plc will hold its Annual General Meeting on Thursday 21 March 2024.

eQ Plc

Additional information: Antti Lyytikäinen, CFO, tel. +358 9 6817 8741

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, www.eQ.fi

eQ Group is a Finnish group of companies specialising in asset management and corporate finance business. eQ Asset Management offers a wide range of asset management services (including private equity funds and real estate asset management) for institutions and individuals. The assets managed by the Group total approximately EUR 12.8 billion. Advium Corporate Finance, which is part of the Group, offers services related to mergers and acquisitions, real estate transactions and equity capital markets.

More information about the Group is available on our website at www.eQ.fi.


