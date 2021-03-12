Financial Investment Activities Industry | BizVibe Adds New Financial Investment Companies Which Can Be Discovered and Tracked

NEW YORK, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe has expanded the number of companies which can now be discovered and tracked for their financial investment activities industry group.

Companies listed under the NAICS category for financial investment activities are defined as being primarily engaged in miscellaneous intermediation (such as investment clubs, venture capital companies, etc.); portfolio management; investment advice; trust, fiduciary, and custody activities; and/or miscellaneous financial investment activities (such as stock quotation services, exchange clearinghouses, etc.). BizVibe's detailed company profile insights help users to discover, track, evaluate, and connect with financial investment activities companies from all over the world.

BizVibe's Financial Investment Activities Industry Group Contains the Following:

Detailed company profiles, spanning across 170+ countries

10+ related product and service categories

Company news tracking

What's in a Company Profile?

Organizational insights such as key competitors, operating categories, products, and service offerings

Employee details such as key company personnel, stakeholders, and decision makers

Company performance and risk monitoring

Latest company news with the option to sign up for weekly or monthly alerts

Top Countries

BizVibe's platform contains 50,000+ financial investment activities company profiles which span across 170+ countries:

20,000+ companies in UK

10,000+ companies in USA

2,000+ companies in Netherlands

1,000+ companies in Canada

900+ companies in Australia

Products and Services

BizVibe categorizes all financial investment activities into 10+ product and service categories including:

Asset fund management

Finance consultancy

Debt advisory services

Customized financial services

News Tracking

BizVibe allows users to create custom dashboards to manage and track companies within financial investment activities categories. Track the latest news of all your followed companies including:

Financial News

M&A Partnerships

Product/Service Launches

Management Moves

Compliance and Legal News

Finance Industry Companies

The financial investment activities industry group is a part of BizVibe's finance and insurance industry. There are 11 finance and insurance industry groups in total. Discover finance and insurance companies for related industry groups:

Insurance Carriers

Agencies, Brokerages, and Other Insurance Related Activities

Insurance and Employee Benefit Funds

Securities and Commodity Exchanges

Activities Related to Credit Intermediation

BizVibe for Buyers and Sellers

BizVibe is the modern B2B platform dedicated to connecting global buyers and sellers. Powered by the latest best-in-class solutions, BizVibe provides outstanding product features for both category managers and sales professionals.

For buyers, BizVibe helps companies quickly discover and shortlist suppliers, compare companies, create customized alerts for supplier news, and send RFI/RFPs from pre-built templates. For sales teams, Bizvibe allows users to efficiently build prospects lists, track and evaluate companies, and integrate their CRM.

This all-in-one platform was designed to equip users with all necessary tools needed to complete the entire buying/sales cycle in a single workspace.

About BizVibe

BizVibe has been conceptualized and built by a team based out of Toronto, Bangalore, and London. We are a branch of Infiniti Research and have dedicated units in all three locations. BizVibe helps buyers find the most relevant suppliers from around the world and help sellers target prospects who need their products and/or services. For more information, please visit www.bizvibe.com and start for free today.

