Financial Poise™ Announces "Overview of General Corporate Law Compliance" a New Webinar Premiering July 22nd at 2:00 PM CST through West LegalEdcenter™

CHICAGO, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Corporate compliance is what you do after forming an entity to make sure the business remains in good standing with specific state law requirements. This webinar discusses how to maintain compliance with various state law requirements, including Delaware. Notice requirements and best practices on recording meetings will be reviewed, along with the importance of maintaining separate business and personal assets, by-laws, corporate compliance, and ethics programs. Also discussed is whether the compliance program should be a stand-alone program or if it should be integrated into the normal business process of a company.

The webinar will be available on-demand after its premiere. As with every Financial Poise Webinar, it will be an engaging and plain English conversation designed to entertain as it teaches.

