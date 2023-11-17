17.11.2023 15:30:00

Financial reporting calendar for year 2024

In 2024 AS Ekspress Grupp will publish its consolidated financial results and quarterly results of digital subscriptions according to the schedule below.

DateEvent
12th January 2024Results for digital subscriptions for the 4th quarter of 2023
16th February 20242023 12 months and 4th quarter unaudited interim report
1st April 2024Audited Annual Report 2023
12th April 2024Results for digital subscriptions for the 1st quarter of 2024
30th April 20242024 3 months and 1st quarter unaudited interim report
12th July 2024Results for digital subscriptions for the 2nd quarter of 2024
31st July 20242024 6 months and 2nd quarter unaudited interim report
11th October 2024Results for digital subscriptions for the 3rd quarter of 2024
31st October 20242024 9 months and 3rd quarter unaudited interim report


Reports will be published before the start of the trading day, at 8.00 a.m. local Eastern European time (EET).

Shareholders ordinary general meeting for 2023 financial year will take place in 2nd quarter 2024, exact time and location will be confirmed accordingly.


Argo Rannamets
Group CFO
AS Ekspress Grupp
E-mail: argo.rannamets@egrupp.ee


AS Ekspress Grupp is the leading Baltic media group whose key activities include web media content production, and publishing of newspapers, magazines and books. The Group also operates an electronic ticket sales platform and ticket sales offices and offers outdoor screen service in Estonia and Latvia. Ekspress Grupp launched its operations in 1989 and employs almost 1100 people.


