|
15.12.2023 08:00:00
FINANCIAL REPORTING OF SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION IN 2024
SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION - STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE - DECEMBER 15, 2023, 9:00 EET
During 2024, SSH Communications Security Corporation publishes the following financial information:
- FY 2023 Financial Statements Bulletin: February 22, 2024
- FY 2023 Annual Report: released during Week 11
- Business Review, January–March (Q1): April 24, 2024
- Half-year report, January–June (Q2): July 18, 2024
- Business Review, January–September (Q3): October 24, 2024
SSH Communications Security Corporation's Annual General Meeting is planned for Monday, March 25, 2024, in Helsinki, Finland.
SSH Communications Security follows a silent period starting 30 days before the publication of its financial information.
SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION
Michael Kommonen
Chief Financial Officer
For further information, please contact:
Michael Kommonen, CFO, tel. +358 40 1835836
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy
Major media
www.ssh.com
About SSH
SSH is a defensive cybersecurity company that safeguards communications and access between systems, automated applications, and people. We have 5,000+ customers worldwide, including 40 percent of Fortune 500 companies and major organizations in the Finance, Government, Retail, and Industrial segments. We help our customers secure their business in the age of hybrid cloud and distributed IT and OT infrastructures. Our passwordless and keyless Zero Trust solutions reduce costs and complexity while quantum-safe encryption keeps critical connections future-proof. Our teams and partners in North America, Europe, and Asia ensure customer success. The company’s shares (SSH1V) are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.ssh.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Tectia Corporation Oyjmehr Nachrichten
|
16.03.23
|SSH Communications Security Co : PRESS RELEASE: SSH launches new version of Tectia to provide Quantum-Safe communications for US federal government (Investegate)
|
23.02.22
|Ausblick: Tectia vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
09.02.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Tectia zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
25.04.21
|Ausblick: Tectia zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
12.04.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Tectia gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
16.02.21
|Ausblick: Tectia stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
03.02.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Tectia öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
21.10.20
|Ausblick: Tectia stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)