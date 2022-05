Financial Results Show Skillz Has Trouble Paying Its Bills

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

San Francisco-headquartered Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ) brings a sense of friendly competition to enthusiastic gamers worldwide. As the video game mania that flourished during the initial onset of the COVID-19 crisis fades, however, investors have every reason to question whether Skillz can remain competitive or even viable as a business.In Skillz' first-quarter earnings call, CEO Andrew Paradise seemed to brim with confidence one moment, but in the next breath he'd acknowledge he's "certainly not satisfied with the current financial results." If Paradise is an ambivalent hype man, investors are left to read between the lines and assess Skillz' outlook for themselves.So read between the lines we will, and analyze the data we must. At the very least, we can commend the company's foray into what might turn out to be an important area of the gaming market -- or it might not, and that's a risk shareholders must be willing to accept. Continue reading