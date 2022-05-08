Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
08.05.2022 15:20:00
Financial Results Show Skillz Has Trouble Paying Its Bills
San Francisco-headquartered Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ) brings a sense of friendly competition to enthusiastic gamers worldwide. As the video game mania that flourished during the initial onset of the COVID-19 crisis fades, however, investors have every reason to question whether Skillz can remain competitive or even viable as a business.In Skillz' first-quarter earnings call, CEO Andrew Paradise seemed to brim with confidence one moment, but in the next breath he'd acknowledge he's "certainly not satisfied with the current financial results." If Paradise is an ambivalent hype man, investors are left to read between the lines and assess Skillz' outlook for themselves.So read between the lines we will, and analyze the data we must. At the very least, we can commend the company's foray into what might turn out to be an important area of the gaming market -- or it might not, and that's a risk shareholders must be willing to accept. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Skillz Incmehr Nachrichten
|
15:20
|Financial Results Show Skillz Has Trouble Paying Its Bills (MotleyFool)
|
07.05.22
|Sales and Marketing Spending Exceeds Revenue for Skillz (Again) (MotleyFool)
|
03.05.22
|Ausblick: Skillz zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
29.04.22
|Will Skillz Follow Through and Decrease Marketing Spending? (MotleyFool)
|
21.04.22
|Why Skillz Continues Marching Lower Today (MotleyFool)
|
19.04.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Skillz legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Skillz Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Skillz Inc
|1,96
|-5,77%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSteigende Rezessionsangst: US-Börsen schließen mit Verlusten -- ATX und DAX gehen deutlich tiefer ins Wochenende - Asiatische Börsen letztlich überwiegend schwächer
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt gaben vor dem Wochenende deutlich nach. Die Wall Street verbuchte am Freitag Abgaben. Auf dem chinesischen Festland und in Hongkong ging es deutlich bergab, der japanische Nikkei stieg nach einer längeren Feiertagspause aber an.