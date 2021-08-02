+++ ₿₿ +++ Handeln Sie mit Kryptowährungen mit Hebel - Jetzt mehr erfahren!** +++ ₿₿ +++-w-
02.08.2021 22:28:00

Financial Returns of Registered Political Parties for the Second Quarter of 2021 Now Online

GATINEAU, ON, Aug. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - The financial returns of registered political parties for the second quarter of 2021 are now available on Elections Canada's website.

A registered political party must submit a quarterly financial return, if its candidates for the most recent general election received:

  • at least 2 percent of the total valid votes cast in all electoral districts across Canada; or
  • at least 5 percent of the valid votes cast in the electoral districts in which it endorsed a candidate.

Quarterly financial returns of registered political parties include statements of:

The financial returns for the second quarter of 2021 cover the period from April 1, 2021, to June 30, 2021.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

SOURCE Elections Canada

