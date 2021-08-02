|
Financial Returns of Registered Political Parties for the Second Quarter of 2021 Now Online
GATINEAU, ON, Aug. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - The financial returns of registered political parties for the second quarter of 2021 are now available on Elections Canada's website.
A registered political party must submit a quarterly financial return, if its candidates for the most recent general election received:
- at least 2 percent of the total valid votes cast in all electoral districts across Canada; or
- at least 5 percent of the valid votes cast in the electoral districts in which it endorsed a candidate.
Quarterly financial returns of registered political parties include statements of:
- contributions from donors;
- contributions directed to leadership contestants;
- contributions returned to contributors or remitted to the Chief Electoral Officer; and
- transfers received from other political entities.
The financial returns for the second quarter of 2021 cover the period from April 1, 2021, to June 30, 2021.
Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.
