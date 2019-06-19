Financial Series Consuelo Mack WealthTrack Launches Season 16 Nationwide on Public Television Beginning July 5 with Exclusive "Next Generation Investors" Interview with Miller Value Partners Team

NEW YORK, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Weekly investment and personal finance series Consuelo Mack WealthTrack launches Season 16 nationwide on public television beginning Friday, July 5 at 7:30 p.m. ET (check local listings) . WealthTrack opens the new season with an exclusive interview with Bill Miller, founder, Chairman and Chief Investment Officer of Miller Value Partners, joined by his two primary co-managers, Samantha McLemore and Bill Miller IV, who share their investing discipline and approach with Anchor and Executive Producer Consuelo Mack.

The Season 16 premiere is the first in WealthTrack's new "Next Generation Investors" interview series.

"Most of us have an investment lifespan of 50-60 years so it's important to know who will be running our portfolios when the baton gets passed," says Mack. "Over the years, WealthTrack has identified individuals and firms with long histories of investment excellence. Our plan is to meet the next generation of investors who will carry on the distinctive and disciplined approach of those firms."

Future "Next Generation Investors" interviews will feature small company stock pioneer Chuck Royce of The Royce Premier Fund and Royce International Fund's portfolio manager David Nadel explaining the distinctive characteristics of small foreign companies and the multiple investing opportunities many provide.

WealthTrack's 16th season will also explore critical personal finance topics, including tax advantaged investing, socially responsible investing and how to diversify income sources internationally, save money in retirement and maximize Medicare and Social Security benefits. Dedicated to helping viewers build lifelong financial security, the series will continue to provide trustworthy, understandable advice from the best minds in the world of business and finance, including exclusive interviews with acknowledged "Great Investors" and "Financial Thought Leaders." Returning exclusive guests include founder and chief economist Ed Hyman of Evercore ISI and Treasury bond expert Robert Kessler of Kessler Investment Advisors.

Launched in July 2005, Consuelo Mack WealthTrack remains the only program on television devoted to long-term diversified investing, and is seen on stations in markets that account for 86% of U.S. TV households, including 28 of the top 30 markets. An award-winning business journalist, Mack handpicks each guest based on their long-term track records, professional reputation and integrity to provide the best information about investing, personal finance and retirement planning amidst economic, market and political changes. Money magazine named WealthTrack "The Best Money on TV." USA Today praised Mack's interview style as "quietly intelligent, thoughtful and aimed at a well-informed audience."

New episodes of Consuelo Mack WealthTrack air every week nationwide on public television (check local listings):

New York metro area:

Fridays at 7:30 p.m. on WLIW21

Saturdays at 8 a.m. on THIRTEEN

Sundays at 9 a.m. on NJTV

metro area: Fridays at on WLIW21 Saturdays at on THIRTEEN Sundays at on NJTV Los Angeles area:

Saturdays at 8 a.m. on PBS SoCal WORLD

Sundays at 11:30 p.m. on KLCS

Wednesdays at 4:30 p.m. on PBS SoCal 2

area: Saturdays at on PBS SoCal WORLD Sundays at on KLCS Wednesdays at on PBS SoCal 2 Other markets: http://aptonline.org

Online: stream at wealthtrack.com beginning Fridays at 8 p.m. ET

Consuelo Mack WealthTrack is also seen on the WORLD channel, public television's premier news, science and documentary channel.

Consuelo Mack WealthTrack's website ( http://wealthtrack.com ) features full episode streams, exclusive video interviews and episode outtakes featuring special topics and analyses of guests' investments. The site also features podcasts with next generation "Financial Thought Leaders" and "Great Investors," special research reports on economics, markets and strategy, Mack's "Action Point," guests' "One Investment" picks, transcripts and more.

Consuelo Mack WealthTrack is a production of MackTrack Inc. and a presentation of WLIW21 in association with WNET. WNET is the parent company of THIRTEEN and WLIW21, New York's public television stations, and operator of NJTV. The series is distributed nationally by American Public Television. Consuelo Mack is executive producer and managing editor. John Servidio is executive in charge for WLIW21. Diane Masciale is general manager for WLIW21. Funding is provided by Morgan Le Fay Dreams Foundation, ClearBridge Investments, Miller Value Funds, Royce & Associates, Matthews Asia, First Eagle Investment Management, Strategas Asset Management, and Eaton Vance.

About WNET

WNET is America's flagship PBS station: parent company of New York's THIRTEEN and WLIW21 and operator of NJTV , the statewide public media network in New Jersey. Through its new ALL ARTS multi-platform initiative, its broadcast channels, three cable services (THIRTEEN PBSKids, Create and World) and online streaming sites, WNET brings quality arts, education and public affairs programming to more than five million viewers each month. WNET produces and presents a wide range of acclaimed PBS series, including Nature, Great Performances, American Masters, PBS NewsHour Weekend, and the nightly interview program Amanpour and Company. In addition, WNET produces numerous documentaries, children's programs, and local news and cultural offerings, as well as multi-platform initiatives addressing poverty and climate. Through THIRTEEN Passport and WLIW Passport, station members can stream new and archival THIRTEEN, WLIW and PBS programming anytime, anywhere.

About APT

American Public Television (APT) is the leading syndicator of high-quality, top-rated programming to the nation's public television stations. Founded in 1961, APT distributes 250 new program titles per year and one-fourth of the top 100 highest-rated public television titles in the U.S. APT's diverse catalog includes prominent documentaries, performance, news and current affairs programs, dramas, how-to programs, children's series and classic movies. America's Test Kitchen From Cook's Illustrated, Cook's Country, AfroPoP, Rick Steves'Europe, Christopher Kimball's Milk Street Television, Front and Center, Doc Martin, Nightly Business Report, Midsomer Murders, A Place to Call Home, Lidia's Kitchen, Globe Trekker, New Orleans Cooking With Kevin Belton, Simply Ming,and P. Allen Smith's Garden Home are a sampling of APT's programs, considered some of the most popular on public television. APT also licenses programs internationally through its APT Worldwide service and distributes Create®TV — featuring the best of public television's lifestyle programming — and WORLD™, public television's premier news, science and documentary channel. To find out more about APT's programs and services, visit APTonline.org .

Websites: wealthtrack.com , facebook.com/wealthtrack , @ConsueloMack , youtube.com/wealthtrack

Press materials: www.wliw.org/pressroom or www.aptonline.org

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/financial-series-consuelo-mack-wealthtrack-launches-season-16-nationwide-on-public-television-beginning-july-5-with-exclusive-next-generation-investors-interview-with-miller-value-partners-team-300871395.html

SOURCE WNET New York Public Media