|
30.11.2023 14:30:00
Financial targets and dividend policy of KH Group Plc
KH Group Plc
Stock Exchange Release 30 November 2023 at 3:30 pm EET
Financial targets and dividend policy of KH Group Plc
As communicated at the Capital Markets Day, KH Group’s updated financial targets and dividend policy during the strategy change are as follows:
Financial target
During the strategic change, KH Group’s balance sheet structure will change substantially. The target is to strengthen the balance sheet structure and reduce net debts through positive operative cash flow and divestments.
Dividend policy
The target for the next couple of financial years is to invest in core business and pay dividends after major divestments within the set guidelines from the balance sheet structure and financial contracts.
Financial outlook for 2024
The financial outlook for 2024 will be published together with the 2023 Financial Statements Release on 21 March 2024.
KH GROUP PLC
Lauri Veijalainen
CEO
FURTHER INFORMATION:
CEO Lauri Veijalainen, tel. +358 46 876 1648
DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy
Main media
www.khgroup.com
Sievi Capital is now a conglomerate with a new name KH Group. Our four business areas are leading players in their sectors in B2B products and services and consumer trade. The objective of our strategy change is to focus on the business of the earth-moving machinery supplier KH-Koneet. KH Group’s share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.
