30.11.2023 14:30:00

Financial targets and dividend policy of KH Group Plc

KH Group Plc
Stock Exchange Release 30 November 2023 at 3:30 pm EET

Financial targets and dividend policy of KH Group Plc

As communicated at the Capital Markets Day, KH Group’s updated financial targets and dividend policy during the strategy change are as follows:

Financial target
During the strategic change, KH Group’s balance sheet structure will change substantially. The target is to strengthen the balance sheet structure and reduce net debts through positive operative cash flow and divestments.  

Dividend policy
The target for the next couple of financial years is to invest in core business and pay dividends after major divestments within the set guidelines from the balance sheet structure and financial contracts.

Financial outlook for 2024
The financial outlook for 2024 will be published together with the 2023 Financial Statements Release on 21 March 2024.

KH GROUP PLC

Lauri Veijalainen
CEO

  
FURTHER INFORMATION:
CEO Lauri Veijalainen, tel. +358 46 876 1648

DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy
Main media
www.khgroup.com

Sievi Capital is now a conglomerate with a new name KH Group. Our four business areas are leading players in their sectors in B2B products and services and consumer trade. The objective of our strategy change is to focus on the business of the earth-moving machinery supplier KH-Koneet. KH Group’s share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

 


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Sievi Capital Oyjmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Sievi Capital Oyjmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Sievi Capital Oyj 0,76 1,06% Sievi Capital Oyj

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Positiver Ausklang eines sehr starken Novembers: ATX und DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneins
Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt sind am Donnerstag etwas stärkere Notierungen zu beobachten. Am Donnerstag zeigten sich die Börsen in Asien uneinheitlich.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen