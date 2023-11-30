KH Group Plc

Stock Exchange Release 30 November 2023 at 3:30 pm EET

Financial targets and dividend policy of KH Group Plc

As communicated at the Capital Markets Day, KH Group’s updated financial targets and dividend policy during the strategy change are as follows:

Financial target

During the strategic change, KH Group’s balance sheet structure will change substantially. The target is to strengthen the balance sheet structure and reduce net debts through positive operative cash flow and divestments.

Dividend policy

The target for the next couple of financial years is to invest in core business and pay dividends after major divestments within the set guidelines from the balance sheet structure and financial contracts.

Financial outlook for 2024

The financial outlook for 2024 will be published together with the 2023 Financial Statements Release on 21 March 2024.

Sievi Capital is now a conglomerate with a new name KH Group. Our four business areas are leading players in their sectors in B2B products and services and consumer trade. The objective of our strategy change is to focus on the business of the earth-moving machinery supplier KH-Koneet. KH Group’s share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.