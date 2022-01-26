26.01.2022 06:16:07

Financial year 2021: Schlatter reports gratifying business development

Financial year 2021: Schlatter reports gratifying business development

SCHLATTER INDUSTRIES AG - SIX SWISS EXCHANGE: STRN - ISIN: CH0002277314
S c h l i e r e n, 26 January, 2022. In the 2021 financial year, the Schlatter Group achieved an or-der intake of CHF 135.5 million, 62.7% higher than in the previous year (2020: CHF 83.3 million). Net sales rose by 20.0% year-on-year to CHF 94.6 million (2020: CHF 78.8 million). The order backlog as at December 31, 2021, is CHF 71.8 million (31.12.2020: CHF 30.8 million). The operating result (EBIT) for the 2021 financial year is expected to be in the mid-single-digit millions. The high order backlog ensures good capacity utilisation at an early stage in the 2022 financial year.

The detailed annual results for 2021 will be published on March 31, 2022, in a press release as well as with the annual report being made public on the company's website (www.schlattergroup.com).
 

 

Preliminary financial figures 2020 (unaudited)

Schlatter Group

 

 

 

 

CHF million

1st half of 2021

2nd half of 2021

Total

2021

Total

2020

Order intake

59.6

75.9

135.5

83.3

Net sales

44.8

49.8

94.6

78.8

Order backlog

as at 30.6. / 31.12. resp.

45.5

71.8

 

30.8

 

Segments

 

Welding

 

Weaving

CHF million

2021

2020

2021

2020

Order intake

112.3

64.9

23.2

18.4

Net sales

79.0

61.0

15.6

17.8

Order backlog as at 31.12.

58.7

25.4

13.1

5.4

 

Further information
Schlatter Industries AG 
Werner Schmidli
Chief Executive Officer
Telephone +41 44 732 71 70
Mobile +41 79 343 62 62
Fax +41 44 732 45 02
werner.schmidli@schlattergroup.com


Agenda
31.03.2022    Publication of the detailed annual result for 2021 trough am media information and publication of the annual report on the company's Website
03.05.2022    Annual General Meeting
11.08.2022    Publication of half-year report 2022
 

Schlatter Group (www.schlattergroup.com)
The Schlatter Group is one of the leading specialists in plant engineering for resistance welding systems as well as weaving and finishing equipment for the production of paper machine clothing, wire fabrics and wire mesh. Thanks to its many years of experience in the field of plant technology, its innovative strength and its reliable service, the Schlatter Group - which is listed on the Swiss Reporting Standard of SIX Swiss Exchange - guarantees its customers a range of powerful and high-quality production equipment.

This media information contains certain forward-looking statements, e.g. statements using the words "believes," "assumes," "anticipates," or formulations of a similar nature. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could lead to substantial differences between the actual future results, the financial situation, the development or performance of the Company and those either expressed or implied by such statements. Such factors include, among other things: competition from other companies, the effects and risks of new technologies, the Company's continuing capital requirements, financing costs, delays in the integration of acquisitions, changes in the operating expenses, the Company's ability to recruit and retain qualified employees, unfavorable changes in the applicable tax laws, and other factors identified in this communication. In view of these uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company accepts no obligation to continue to report or update such forward-looking statements or adjust them to future events or developments. 

Company: Schlatter Industries AG
Brandstrasse 24
8952 Schlieren
Switzerland
Phone: +41 44 732 71 11
E-mail: info@schlattergroup.com
Internet: www.schlattergroup.com
ISIN: CH0002277314
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
