|
26.01.2022 06:16:07
Financial year 2021: Schlatter reports gratifying business development
|
Schlatter Industries AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
SCHLATTER INDUSTRIES AG - SIX SWISS EXCHANGE: STRN - ISIN: CH0002277314
S c h l i e r e n, 26 January, 2022. In the 2021 financial year, the Schlatter Group achieved an or-der intake of CHF 135.5 million, 62.7% higher than in the previous year (2020: CHF 83.3 million). Net sales rose by 20.0% year-on-year to CHF 94.6 million (2020: CHF 78.8 million). The order backlog as at December 31, 2021, is CHF 71.8 million (31.12.2020: CHF 30.8 million). The operating result (EBIT) for the 2021 financial year is expected to be in the mid-single-digit millions. The high order backlog ensures good capacity utilisation at an early stage in the 2022 financial year.
The detailed annual results for 2021 will be published on March 31, 2022, in a press release as well as with the annual report being made public on the company's website (www.schlattergroup.com).
Preliminary financial figures 2020 (unaudited)
Further information
Schlatter Group (www.schlattergroup.com)
------------------------------
End of ad hoc announcement
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Schlatter Industries AG
|Brandstrasse 24
|8952 Schlieren
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 44 732 71 11
|E-mail:
|info@schlattergroup.com
|Internet:
|www.schlattergroup.com
|ISIN:
|CH0002277314
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1272795
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1272795 26-Jan-2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Schlatter Industries AGmehr Nachrichten
|
26.01.22
|Geschäftsjahr 2021: Schlatter mit erfreulicher Geschäftsentwicklung (EQS Group)
|
26.01.22
|Financial year 2021: Schlatter reports gratifying business development (EQS Group)
|
13.01.22
|Schlatter stärkt strategische Position bei Anlagen zur Drahtherstellung (EQS Group)
|
13.01.22
|Schlatter strengthens strategic position in wire production plants (EQS Group)
|
09.11.21
|EQS-Adhoc: Schlatter Group wins major order in the field of reinforcement mesh (EQS Group)
|
09.11.21
|EQS-Adhoc: Schlatter Gruppe gewinnt Grossauftrag im Bereich Armierungsgitter (EQS Group)