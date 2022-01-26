Schlatter Industries AG / Key word(s): Annual Results

Financial year 2021: Schlatter reports gratifying business development



26-Jan-2022

SCHLATTER INDUSTRIES AG

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to article 53 LR S c h l i e r e n, 26 January, 2022. In the 2021 financial year, the Schlatter Group achieved an or-der intake of CHF 135.5 million, 62.7% higher than in the previous year (2020: CHF 83.3 million). Net sales rose by 20.0% year-on-year to CHF 94.6 million (2020: CHF 78.8 million). The order backlog as at December 31, 2021, is CHF 71.8 million (31.12.2020: CHF 30.8 million). The operating result (EBIT) for the 2021 financial year is expected to be in the mid-single-digit millions. The high order backlog ensures good capacity utilisation at an early stage in the 2022 financial year. The detailed annual results for 2021 will be published on March 31, 2022, in a press release as well as with the annual report being made public on the company's website (www.schlattergroup.com).

Preliminary financial figures 2020 (unaudited) Schlatter Group CHF million 1st half of 2021 2nd half of 2021 Total 2021 Total 2020 Order intake 59.6 75.9 135.5 83.3 Net sales 44.8 49.8 94.6 78.8 Order backlog as at 30.6. / 31.12. resp. 45.5 71.8 30.8 Segments Welding Weaving CHF million 2021 2020 2021 2020 Order intake 112.3 64.9 23.2 18.4 Net sales 79.0 61.0 15.6 17.8 Order backlog as at 31.12. 58.7 25.4 13.1 5.4 Further information

Schlatter Industries AG

Werner Schmidli

Chief Executive Officer

Telephone +41 44 732 71 70

Mobile +41 79 343 62 62

Fax +41 44 732 45 02

werner.schmidli@schlattergroup.com

Agenda

31.03.2022 Publication of the detailed annual result for 2021 trough am media information and publication of the annual report on the company's Website

03.05.2022 Annual General Meeting

11.08.2022 Publication of half-year report 2022

Schlatter Group (www.schlattergroup.com)

The Schlatter Group is one of the leading specialists in plant engineering for resistance welding systems as well as weaving and finishing equipment for the production of paper machine clothing, wire fabrics and wire mesh. Thanks to its many years of experience in the field of plant technology, its innovative strength and its reliable service, the Schlatter Group - which is listed on the Swiss Reporting Standard of SIX Swiss Exchange - guarantees its customers a range of powerful and high-quality production equipment.



This media information contains certain forward-looking statements, e.g. statements using the words "believes," "assumes," "anticipates," or formulations of a similar nature. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could lead to substantial differences between the actual future results, the financial situation, the development or performance of the Company and those either expressed or implied by such statements. Such factors include, among other things: competition from other companies, the effects and risks of new technologies, the Company's continuing capital requirements, financing costs, delays in the integration of acquisitions, changes in the operating expenses, the Company's ability to recruit and retain qualified employees, unfavorable changes in the applicable tax laws, and other factors identified in this communication. In view of these uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company accepts no obligation to continue to report or update such forward-looking statements or adjust them to future events or developments. ------------------------------

