Financial year developing better than expected



30-Jun-2022

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR Glattpark (Opfikon), 30 June 2022 Implenia is on track for profitable and sustainable growth. The financial year 2022 is developing better than expected. The planned increase in total equity by CHF 80 million is set to be exceeded. The Group is on track to achieve an underlying performance at EBIT level of at least CHF 80 million already for the first half year 2022 (HY1.2021: CHF 40 million). So far, Implenia expected EBIT of >CHF 120 million for the full year 2022, and an underlying performance at EBIT level of >CHF 100 million (estimated share of positive one-time effects from transformation <20%). With its attractive offering, Implenia has a strong position in all relevant markets. This is not only evident in the continuing high level of order intake, but is also becoming visible in the Companys profitability. All Divisions are expected to improve their EBIT contribution this year. As announced on 1 March, Implenia expects a significant contribution to full year 2022 profits from the Division Real Estate. The envisaged strengthening of Implenias total equity in 2022 will additionally be supported by the revaluation of some operating properties of the Company, in line with IFRS guidelines. In the currently challenging environment, the Group is pursuing an active, forward-looking contract and procurement management with regard to supply chains, and the availability and cost of construction materials for its customers in the projects. Implenia will report its results for the first half year 2022 and the higher expectations for the full year 2022 on 17 August 2022. Contact for media:

Corporate Communications, T +41 58 474 74 77, communication@implenia.com Contact for Investors and Analysts:

Investor Relations, T +41 58 474 35 04, ir@implenia.com Dates for investors:

17 August 2022: Interim results 2022, Analysts and Media Conference

