Finastra Awards Key Strategic Partners at Annual Partner Day

Partners to receive awards include Accenture, Capgemini, Neoflex, NTT Data Asia Pacific and Salesforce.com

NEW YORK, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Finastra has named Accenture "Partner of the Year' at its annual Partner Day, held virtually on June 9, 2020. The firm is being honored for its commitment to working closely with Finastra to deliver innovative solutions to the global banking industry, including the largest-ever Fusion Loan IQ deal, the first Fusion Loan IQ project in mainland China, and a record five innovation projects relating to payments in the cloud, treasury and risk-as-a-service, and more. Accenture currently has more than 300 consultants who are certified to deliver Finastra solutions, with an additional 200 in the process of being certified.

"We have worked alongside Finastra for several years to help our banking customers improve their lending, payments and digital capabilities with innovative, easy to plug in, cloud-based solutions," said Alan McIntyre, Senior Managing Director and Global Head of Accenture's Banking practice. "Through our Accenture Finastra Innovation Center, we work together to develop solutions and build unique accelerators to quickly deliver innovations to our clients. We are pleased to be named the 'Finastra Partner of the Year,' a recognition of our expertise and commitment to innovation."

"At Finastra, we recognize that collaboration is the key to innovation - it is at the heart of everything we do," said Denise Parker, Senior Vice President, Partners and Ecosystem, Finastra. "The pace at which the industry is transforming and the rate at which customers' demands are evolving, means that partnering is, quite simply, a necessity. Through our extensive partner program, we are able to deliver better experiences to our mutual customers. We thank Accenture - and all of our partners - who have demonstrated a shared vision for collaboration and have worked with us to deliver significant technological innovation and transformation to the global banking community."

Other partners were also honored for their significant roles in not only driving business, but for their collaborative spirit which has made a meaningful impact on the banking industry through innovative projects and product implementations. These include:

Rookie of the Year: Capgemini



Within a short period after initiating a partnership with Finastra in the Middle East , Capgemini has demonstrated strong commitment to collaborating to serve the region and is already working to expand the relationship elsewhere.





Within a short period after initiating a partnership with Finastra in the , Capgemini has demonstrated strong commitment to collaborating to serve the region and is already working to expand the relationship elsewhere. Ultimate Expert: Neoflex



Neoflex was the first partner to achieve advanced accreditation for Fusion Risk. It is a valuable ally in driving the implementation of Finastra's end-to-end risk and compliance solution across an expanding global footprint, that has recently added an office in Johannesburg to serve Africa .





Neoflex was the first partner to achieve advanced accreditation for Fusion Risk. It is a valuable ally in driving the implementation of Finastra's end-to-end risk and compliance solution across an expanding global footprint, that has recently added an office in to serve . Emerging Partner of the Year: NTT Data Asia Pacific



NTT Data partnered with Finastra on a multi-solution implementation at an Indonesian bank. Its knowledge of the bank organization and deep relationship with the bank's leaders have been invaluable in furthering innovation within the institution.





NTT Data partnered with Finastra on a multi-solution implementation at an Indonesian bank. Its knowledge of the bank organization and deep relationship with the bank's leaders have been invaluable in furthering innovation within the institution. Best Innovation: Salesforce.com



Salesforce.com has worked in lockstep with Finastra to launch Fusion Credit Connect on the Salesforce AppExchange and Finastra's FusionFabric.cloud. The solution re-envisions how relationship managers and borrowers connect and communicate from opportunity to origination, through to closing and booking.

To learn more about Finastra's partner program, please visit our website.

About Finastra

Finastra is building an open platform that accelerates collaboration and innovation in financial services, creating better experiences for people, businesses and communities. Supported by the broadest and deepest portfolio of financial services software, Finastra delivers this vitally important technology to financial institutions of all sizes across the globe, including 90 of the world's top 100 banks. Our open architecture approach brings together a number of partners and innovators. Together we are leading the way in which applications are written, deployed and consumed in financial services to evolve with the changing needs of customers. Learn more at finastra.com

For further information please contact:

Patrick Kilhaney

Public and Analyst Relations Lead

T +1-917-286-1053

Epatrick.kilhaney@finastra.com

Caroline Duff

Global Head of PR

T +44-(0)-20-3320-5892

Ecaroline.duff@finastra.com

finastra.com

LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube

Corporate headquarters

4 Kingdom Street

Paddington

London W2 6BD

United Kingdom

T: +44-20-3320-5000

North American headquarters

744 Primera Boulevard

Suite 2000

Lake Mary, FL 32746

United States

T: +1-800-989-9009

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/967510/Finastra_Logo.jpg