Fincasa Announces Global Online Investment Summit "Next Generation Visionaries"

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FINCASA VENTURES, UAE-based venture capital and advisor to Multi-Royal-Family Fund Houses, announces Investment summit with objective to syndicate USD 1.0 Bn investment in potential companies and start-ups during and post COVID-19 through its stellar consortium of international and domestic investors led by Family Offices, Angels, Funds.

This summit invites top industry experts/speakers/panelists and investors from all over the globe with the purpose to identify potential start-ups for investments.

It will be live streaming via major social media channels, organized in association with Strategic Swiss Partners (SSP), Switzerland and JW-Prime Management Consultancy, Philippines.

Fincasa Ventures is a promising global venture capital led by Founder and Group CEO Varis Sayed, Entrepreneur, Co-Founder and Mentor for various companies globally – from start-ups to private equity. He is specializing in cross border international businesses and investments.

Fincasa Ventures recent investment announcement:

Varis Sayed affirmed that he has invested 50 million USDin MediSponsor.Inc - USA incorporated company, which offers easy-to-use XAAS-based innovative yet Integrated Healthcare Cloud CRM Solution along with Payment Gateway.

MediSponsor is a camel of health-tech industry for investors. It will bring value proposition on COVID-19 Pandemic through its Visual Analytics technology as well as impact in healthcare service delivery. Fincasa invites global investors for second round of funding to align Phase II R&D plans.

Varis Sayed informed that Rahul Pawar, Founder & CEO of MediSponsor, was appointed as Advisory – Head Global Start-up Hub in Fincasa Ventures to shortlist start-ups across the globe for investments. Due to his ideation and solution architecting capabilities Varis Sayed is calling Rahul Pawar as Steve Jobs from India and supports his vision for MediSponsor - from Navi Mumbai to NASDAQ.

Recent investment by Fincasa would enable MediSponsor to capitalize and position a company in the healthcare sector of Africa, Middle East, South America & South Asia through care model innovation and digital market transformation.

MediSponsor leadership team includes "A perfect blend of Healthcare & Management domain" - co-founders Dr. Roshan Patil and Dr. Nilesh Patil from the Indian Institutes of Management, which is ranked among the best globally for its various management programs.

MediSponsor Head Quarters in Dubai, UAE gives the company a world-class business environment for speedy growth. Fincasa investment along with strategic partnership will help MediSponsor to achieve its vision of being the most valued brand in Healthcare Technology.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200701/2844852-1-a

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200701/2844852-1-b

