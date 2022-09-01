Finch Therapeutics To Reduce Workforce - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (FNCH) announced plans to reduce its workforce by approximately 37%. As part of the ongoing review, the company has decided to suspend efforts to initiate the phase 1 trial of IND-ready candidate FIN-211. The company said it will provide further updates on the strategy for each of its product candidates and its cash runway in the future.

"Following the recent discontinuation of our IBD collaboration with Takeda, coupled with the current capital market environment, we are evaluating our strategy across our entire portfolio and have made the difficult decision to reduce our workforce," said Mark Smith, CEO of Finch Therapeutics.

Shares of Finch Therapeutics are down 7% in pre-market trade on Thursday.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.