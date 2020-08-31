|
31.08.2020 23:00:00
Find 2020 Certified Pre-Owned Luxury SUVs for Sale in Peoria, Arizona
PEORIA, Ariz., Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Many shoppers in Peoria are interested in finding a safe and reliable used model from a relatively recent year. Now, they can discover the various options available to them at Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead. This luxury dealership has a large selection of Certified Pre-Owned models available from the year 2020. Among these models are popular SUVs such as the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE, GLA, and GLC.
The 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLA is most popular with shoppers who are looking to get in to a luxury lineup. Affordability and luxury meet in this small SUV.
The 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC is a midsize SUV that is wonderful for shoppers who are interested in city driving as well as a vehicle that can handle longer vacations that requires plenty of cargo.
The 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE, on the other hand, is more spacious than the Mercedes-Benz GLC, and offers more power as well. This model is again a solid choice for city driving and vacations, and therefore is a good family vehicle as well. Find out more at http://www.arrowheadmb.com.
Local shoppers who are interested in finding their future luxury SUV are encouraged to contact the dealership today. Not only does Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead have used 2020 models, but it also offers the newest lineup models such as the 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA and the 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe as well. More information about these models can be found on the dealership website. Shoppers who are interested in taking their future vehicle for a test drive are encouraged to schedule an appointment by calling 623-815-3900 or by showing up in person at 9260 West Bell Road in Peoria.
SOURCE Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWall Street gespalten -- ATX und DAX schließen in Verlustzone -- Asiatische Indizes beenden Handel uneinheitlich
Der Dow Jones notiert am Montag etwas leichter. Der heimische und der deutsche Markt bewegten sich abwärts. Für die Börsen in Fernost ging es zum Start der neuen Woche vor allem nach unten.