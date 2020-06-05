Find Out How to Keep Your Mojo for Seven Years Straight

CINCINNATI, June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- To win once is good. But to win seven times is sensational.

That's the sentiment inside Kinetic Vision, which just won a Top Workplace award for the seventh straight year.

"It's a blind-faith effort – meaning we have to make investments in our culture up front in the belief that our programs will have a positive impact," said Jeremy Jarrett, Executive Vice President of Kinetic Vision. "We always strive to be a great place to work, but it's an amazing feeling when we get recognized for the work."

Jarrett revealed that one of the company's secrets to winning a Top Workplace award is having great benefits such as industry-leading paid time off, maternity and paternity leave, an employer-matched 401K plan, top-notch premium health insurance plans, as well as 'perks' like half-day Fridays, grill outs, company parties, health club reimbursements, and recognition awards.

"We have built a great company, but we have never lost sight that it all walks out the door at the end of the day. For us, people are not 'assets,' they are the heart and soul of our company," said Jarrett.

The competition for a Top Workplace award is tough. Over 57,000 employees across a broad spectrum of Cincinnati companies are invited to rate their employers through anonymous surveys. The Cincinnati Enquirer media group, along with their research partner Energage LLC, conducts the Top Workplace survey and asks about various company attributes including culture, execution, and leadership. Those scores are ranked and only the top tier companies win the accolades of being a Top Workplace.

The real story though isn't from the executives, it's from the employees. Three employees at Kinetic Vision were interviewed to find out how they felt about the company. All three have worked at the company for at least seven years – which means they voted for the Top Workplace award seven times.

Ryan Barton started as an engineering co-op in 2013 in the company's Modeling + Simulation group. He is now helping to build new technologies in Kinetic Vision's Machine Learning + Training Data team. When asked about the Top Workplace award and what it means to him, he said "Seven years has really flown by and I couldn't imagine working with a better group of people during that time."

Laura Wiley has risen from joining Kinetic Vision as a biomedical engineer in 2013 to a Team Lead in the Product Design + Development group. "I enjoy the challenge of medical device projects, and working at Kinetic Vision has given me the opportunity to learn so much more than I thought I would. While pushing through the challenges, I have formed great relationships with my co-workers and clients. The drive I see in my coworkers is why I feel lucky to be a leader and strive to improve Kinetic Vision every day," said Wiley. In addition to being a new mother, she is also actively involved in helping Kinetic Vision encourage young women to pursue engineering careers.

"I always look forward to doing the survey since it gives us another way to take stock of where we are as a company" said Collin Loch, a mechanical engineer who joined the company in 2013. As a Group Manager in the Product Design + Development group, Loch has worked with several of Kinetic Vision's Fortune 500 clients. "There was a time last year when I didn't think we would receive this recognition another year. Winning for this seventh year goes to show why Kinetic Vision is a Top Workplace - management is open to employee critiques and everybody is capable and willing to adapt to each other and our customers' changing needs."

All three agreed that as seven year employees they were looking forward to continuing their careers at Kinetic Vision. This is perhaps best captured by Ryan Barton who simply said "It's on to the next seven!"

When asked if he had any other secrets to winning the award, Jarrett said "We start every year asking how we can improve – how we can raise the bar again," adding "We don't expect to win every year and when we do it all goes back to the people who power this company every day."

Kinetic Vision integrates advanced technologies to accelerate product innovation within a broad array of industries including medical, consumer electronics, transportation, aerospace, and consumer packaged goods. The company is an industry leader in multiple categories, including smart product and medical device development, packaging innovation, product quality engineering, software/app development, machine learning, AR/VR/XR, and visual communication. Kinetic Vision's breadth of expertise and full suite of software and hardware tools enables them to meet complex product development challenges with an efficient concept-to-production solution. Kinetic Vision is based in Cincinnati, Ohio and has been developing cutting-edge products using advanced technologies for local, national, and Fortune 500 companies since 1988. To contact the company, click here. The company's website is: https://kinetic-vision.com/.

