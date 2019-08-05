Find Out More About Crash Avoidance Technology And Its Benefits

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Compare-autoinsurance.org has launched a new blog post that explains how crash-avoidance technology works and how it can help drivers save money on their car insurance rates.

Many newer car models come equipped with advanced crash-avoidance systems. These advanced systems can prevent car accidents and save lives, by allowing the vehicle to sense other cars, obstacles or pedestrians that get too close.

Forward collision prevention. These complex systems are comprising sensors, radars, and cameras (including night-vision cameras) that will scan the road ahead and issue audio or visual warnings when a car or obstacle gets too close. In some cases, these systems can automatically brake in order to avoid a collision.

Lane departure warning and assist. This system will detect when a driver passes the lane lines and will issue an audio warning when he does that. Some advanced systems may take over control of the brakes and steering wheel so it can carefully guide the car to the correct lane.

Blind spot detectors will detect other vehicles that are in the driver's blind spot and will emit diverse luminous signals on the dashboard or mirror.

Assisted parking and rear crash avoidance systems will help the drivers park safely without the worries they will hit an obstacle or a person. In some cases, this system will automatically brake in order to prevent a collision.

Adaptive-cruise control will measure the distance between the driver's car and the vehicle in front and determine the speed. This system can adjust the speed of the car in order to maintain a safe driving distance.

Adaptive headlights systems involve headlights that pivot along the steering wheel in order to provide better visibility at night and on narrower roads.

Drowsiness detection systems can determine if a driver is getting drowsy and will emit warnings to him in order to get back on track.

