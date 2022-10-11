|
11.10.2022 16:02:00
Find Out What’s New in Green Hydrogen at Plug Symposium 2022
Ready to see green hydrogen at work? Plug will host its annual symposium next week from its Innovation Center and gigafactory in Rochester, N.Y. where attendees will tour the world’s first PEM electrolyzer gigafactory. The event, hosted by CEO Andy Marsh, will give in-person and virtual attendees the opportunity to witness green hydrogen at work at a $125 million center that is on target to produce an estimated 7 million MEAs/plates, 60,000 stacks, and 500 megawatts of electrolyzers per year. The event, which will be held on Oct. 18 and Oct. 19, will also feature several high-profile speakers, including: Sanjay Shrestha, Chief Strategy Officer and General Manager of Energy Solutions, and Ole Hoefelmann, General Manager of Electrolyzers, who discuss how Plug’s integrated solutions are working today and the economics of green hydrogen globally. Jose Luis Crespo, General Manager of Applications and Global Key Accounts, who will discuss the global adoption of green hydrogen in material handling and other niche markets and the role of green hydrogen in stationary power applications. Benjamin Haycraft, Executive Vice President of EMEA Region, Erin Lane, Vice President of Public Affairs, and Preeti Pande, CMO, who will discuss the continued progress of joint ventures and applications, and what the recently signed Inflation Reduction Act means for green hydrogen. Paul Middleton, CFO, who will offer details of Plug’s financial roadmap. David and Michael Saoud, FreezPak co-CEOs and co-founders, who will discuss how hydrogen and fuel cells helped their company boost productivity and scale. The event is virtually open to the public. Attendees can register here. The post Find Out What’s New in Green Hydrogen at Plug Symposium 2022 appeared first on Plug Power.
