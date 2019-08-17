Find Out Which Car Insurance Discounts Can Help Drivers Save The Most Money

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Autocarinsurancecheap.com has launched a new blog post that presents several popular discounts that can help drivers pay cheaper car insurance.

Car insurance companies are notorious for rewarding their customers with generous discounts that are offered for various reasons. These discounts can help drives keep their insurance costs under control and can encourage policyholders to become better drivers.

The most important car insurance discounts are the following:



Defensive driving discount. Drivers who manage to graduate an approved defensive driving course will enjoy multiple benefits. The most important benefit is the 10% to 15% discount offered by the insurance companies. Also, drivers will recap their theoretical knowledge about driving and will lean more about the traffic obstacles, how to identify them and how to avoid them. Drivers who have traffic violations can remove points or dismiss a ticket from the driving record. This will help drivers avoid paying traffic fines and prevent premiums from increasing upon next renewal.

Low-mileage discount. Spending less time behind the wheel can help drivers save money on car insurance. Drivers who are driving fewer miles are less likely to get into car accidents, less likely to have their cars vandalized, and less likely to get their cars stolen. For these reasons, insurers are offering a low-mileage discount to those drivers who manage to drive fewer miles in a year than a certain limit.

Good driver discount. One of the best methods used to lower the car insurance rates it to drive safely. Usually, this discount is earned after 5 years of safe driving without any accidents or other traffic violations.

Good student discount. It is a well-known fact that students pay a higher price for car insurance due to their young age. Students who manage to obtain good grades at school can earn a good student discount. In order to qualify for this discount, students must provide proof to their insurers that they have at least a 3.0 GPA.

