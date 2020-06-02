Finding Investment in a Pandemic: Buy It Installed, a Leading Provider of On-Site Installation Solutions, Reopens a $4.5 Million Extension to its Series A Round With New Focus on Automotive Afterm...

IRVINE, Calif., June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite the recent economic downturn in the wake of the Coronavirus Pandemic, Buy It Installed Inc., (http://www.buyitinstalledinc.com/ ), a leading provider of on-site installation solutions, has generated strong demand from leading auto manufacturers and retailers for its patented ISE™ technology platform and services, leading to the company recently receiving new investment funds after reopening a $4.5 million extension to its Series A round.

The Irvine-based company's recent move into offering its "do it for me" (DIFM) installation solutions for the rapidly growing automotive aftermarket industry led to its highest monthly performance in April as well as the launch of several new clients.

It is common business wisdom that investment and business opportunities dry up during an economic downturn, but the recent surge in ecommerce sales and business during this recent lockdown has shown that companies such as Buy It Installed that enable ecommerce merchants to provide a better customer experience and drive more sales, can not only survive but also thrive.

"We reopened our investment round to accelerate the growth of our installation network and to hire additional staff to support our company's fast growth," said Todd Banhidy, CEO of Buy It Installed Inc. "Buy It Installed provides a key connection between the ecommerce merchant, the service provider, and the consumer in this new virtual world. The demand for safe and affordable on-site installation options is rapidly growing even during this tough economic time. The mission of Buy It Installed is to enable online and offline merchants to seamlessly offer on-site installation services with qualified product purchases."

The Buy It Installed® ISE patented technology platform allows online and offline consumers to purchase products with installation included, and then uses smart logic to manage and facilitate the installation with the most suitable installation service provider based on the product that was purchased and the consumer's demographics. In addition to the automotive aftermarket, the company also works with manufacturers and retailers in the following industries, including consumer electronics, smart home devices, computer hardware, plumbing, lighting, and more.

Banhidy said the company's recent shift into the automotive aftermarket gives them a competitive advantage in serving the industry as no other on-site service providers are currently focusing on this area and do not have suitable technology capabilities that are needed to support this market.

Buy It Installed also owns and operates the Craftsman Republic® network, which consists of thousands of craftsmen and installation professionals nationwide who are brand certified and ready to help consumers. The company is expanding its service provider network to provide jobs and predictable income to craftsman impacted by the slowdown.

With more than 30 years of experience in the home installation industry, Banhidy combined his background with his team's technology expertise in developing the company's innovative platform.

The company has raised $18.5 million to date and Banhidy added that they have already received commitments for further investment beyond their recent round.

