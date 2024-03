Finding Value in a Bull Market: 3 Dirt Cheap Stocks to Buy in March

The stock market has been on a blistering bull run. The S&P 500 has surged roughly 28% over the past year, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq has rocketed over 40%. That has those market indexes trading at higher valuations. The S&P 500 currently trades at a 23 times forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio, while the Nasdaq 100 fetches over 30 times forward earnings. Meanwhile, many stocks trade at even frothier valuations. However, some good values remain, even in the current bull market. Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI), Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIPC)(NYSE: BIP), and Verizon (NYSE: VZ) are dirt cheap these days. That makes them great value stocks to buy this March.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel