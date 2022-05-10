Finding Winners in a Losing Market: Winnerslist.io Uncovers 40 Investment Strategies from 9 Asset Managers that Made Money this Year

In Wall Street's gloomiest Spring since 1939, these 40 investment models defied the storm and actually made money for their clients

Finding winning investment strategies in an extremely volatile market is proving difficult for many financial advisors and wealth managers

Only a few visionary traditional and boutique asset managers have figured out how to beat the bear market compared to thousands of others

Finding winning investment strategies in an extremely volatile market is proving difficult for many financial advisors and wealth managers

SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a significant decline in equity market performance in the first four months of 2022, The Wealth Advisor has published a "winners list" of 40 model portfolio and separately managed account (SMA) strategies that have outperformed the market. The 40 strategies from nine asset managers performed better than 90% of the strategists in the investment management industry.

The Wealth Advisor's "Gold Medalist" winners list are the nine asset managers who actually made money in the first four months of 2022 via 40 model portfolio and SMA strategies that outperformed the market.

The top 40 winner's list is a Q1-2022 update to the first edition of The Wealth Advisor's comprehensive Model Portfolio & SMA Strategists Guide and Digital Dashboard, an online resource of more than 400 model portfolios and SMAs managing $40 billion in assets, launched in February and available at no cost to accredited financial advisors.

According to the industry's primary tracking service of record, Morningstar Direct, the average return among all SMAs and model portfolios during Q1 2022 was .43 – compared to The Wealth Advisor's winners list average return of 3.29. The Q1-2022 model portfolio and SMA top 40 includes winning strategies from:

Scott Martin, editor-in-chief of The Wealth Advisor, said: "Making any money whatsoever in the financial markets this year is impressive, and our top 40 winners are the firms that are on the right side of the market. With other giants remarkably absent from the Winnerslist.io, we salute these firms for their expertise in finding opportunities across several common themes: dividends, inflation hedges, precious metals, real estate, and liquid alternatives. When advisors view their risk and performance data, they'll see how it is indeed possible to make money right now and quickly get on the right track."

Key highlights:

Invesco delivered a 21% return with a focused MLP portfolio

iSectors's five models in the top 40 minimize correlations and time the right sectors

BlackRock's strategies focused on Canadian oil and other inflation-hedging commodities

Donoghue Forlines and Schafer Cullen focused on dividend portfolios

and focused on dividend portfolios Brinker Capital and Clark found the right liquid alternatives

Flexible Plan applied a dynamic reallocation program

Morningstar managed specialized dividend, smaller-cap and "tortoise" strategies

