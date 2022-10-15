|
15.10.2022 17:16:12
Finding Wisdom in the Words of Others
Sometimes the quotes are worth repeating, even if the attribution is suspect. Somebody said it after all, and the wisdom of words rings true regardless. In this podcast, Motley Fool co-founder David Gardner brings some of his favorite quotes to you.To catch full episodes of all The Motley Fool's free podcasts, check out our podcast center. To get started investing, check out our quick-start guide to investing in stocks. A full transcript follows the video.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!