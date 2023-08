Fine airlines if they fail in legal duty to customers, urges Which?

Consumer rights group and travel agents call for regulator to be given powers to act amid flight cancellationsAirlines that break the law by not helping customers when flights are delayed or cancelled should be fined, consumer rights groups and online travel agents have said.In a letter to the prime minister, Rishi Sunak, the consumer rights group Which? and leading online travel agents called for the aviation regulator to be given more powers to act amid flight cancellations. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel