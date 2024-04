Fined £6,000 for tiny mistake: carer penalised for extra shift at supermarket

Helen Grater claimed carer’s allowance while looking after seriously ill partner – and unknowingly exceeded earnings thresholdIn the spring of 2018, Helen Grater’s world began to fall apart. Her partner, Mark Young, then 55, had been diagnosed with throat cancer. He also had lung disease. He was dying and desperately needed her care.Grater took unpaid leave from her low-paid job at Sainsbury’s and drew £64.80 a week in carer’s allowance so she could look after him full-time. The money – which, at most, amounted to £1.85 an hour – didn’t come close to paying the bills, but it was better than nothing. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel