FingerMotion To Acquire Newbit For $2.3 Mln In Cash, Securing 9.9 MW Alberta Site

(RTTNews) - FingerMotion Inc. (FNGR), a technology company, announced Tuesday that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Newbit Technology Inc. for $2.3 million in cash, securing the rights and infrastructure associated with a 9.9 MW behind-the-meter site in County of Newell, Alberta.

Newbit holds the site tenure, development and building permits, pipeline and metering infrastructure, environmental approvals and other related rights for the Brooks Campus #1 site.

The acquisition is structured on a cash-free, debt-free basis, subject to customary adjustments. The closing is targeted on or before October 29, 2026.

FingerMotion previously paid a $230,000 deposit, with another $230,000 payable upon execution of the agreement.

The remaining approximately $1.84 million will be payable in cash at closing.

The transaction is targeted to close on or before October 29, 2026, subject to conditions including execution of a new gas supply agreement, required consents and completion of due diligence.

The acquisition does not include generating equipment or other movable plant, which will be removed before closing.

FingerMotion will acquire the fixed improvements on an as-is basis for physical condition.

The site is part of FingerMotion's broader Alberta power and compute strategy, under which the company is developing behind-the-meter natural gas-powered sites intended to support future compute capacity.

FNGR closed Tuesday at $0.13, down 2.69%.

In the pre-market, shares are up 16.12% at $0.15.