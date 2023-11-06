Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints™) and IN Groupe, with its SPS solutions, collaborate to bring enhanced contactless biometric cards to the global market

Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints™) and IN Groupe through SPS, its globally leading brand in contactless and dual interface card manufacturing technologies, have come together to collaborate on IN Groupe’s Smart Packaging Solutions (SPS). The partnership supports global card manufacturers in scaling up their production of contactless biometric cards.



The partnership between IN Groupe and Fingerprints will facilitate the manufacturing of biometric payment cards that incorporate Fingerprints’ biometric sensors, software and algorithm, offering ultra-low-power consumption and leading biometric performance. Additionally, the biometric payment card solution will further support smartcard manufacturers’ growth ambitions by improving reliability, reducing costs and significantly simplifying the manufacturing process for dual-interface and contactless cards. IN Groupe holds 25% of the dual interface market worldwide outside China with its SPS solutions.

Biometric technology brings both convenience and security to cardholders, since they no longer need to remember a PIN to use their payment card. Biometric payment cards are gaining popularity and the growth of the market can be attributed to the rising technological advancement and global acceptance of the contactless payment method.

"Fingerprints is proud to work with IN Groupe and their SPS solutions. It is a company that has innovation at the heart of its operations and is a leader in the payment card ecosystem. This partnership will further reinforce Fingerprints’ position as the leading provider of biometric solutions for payment cards,” says Michel Roig, President of Payment and Access at Fingerprints.

"With this partnership with Fingerprints, the world leader in biometrics, we are expanding our offering to provide issuers with an even wider range of solutions to meet the most complex requirements of card issuers," says Jean-Baptiste Leos, Product Director for SPS Banking Products at IN Groupe.

IN Groupe and Fingerprints will be exhibiting at TRUSTECH on November 28-30 in Paris, France, showcasing the biometric card integrating biometrics by Fingerprints.

For further information, please contact:

Michel Roig, President Payment & Access



Investor Relations:

+46(0)10-172 00 10, investrel@fingerprints.com



Press:

+46(0)10-172 00 20, press@fingerprints.com

About Fingerprints

Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints) – the world’s leading biometrics company, with its roots in Sweden. We believe in a secure and seamless universe, where you are the key to everything. Our solutions are found in hundreds of millions of devices and applications, and are used billions of times every day, providing safe and convenient identification and authentication with a human touch. For more information visit our website, read our blog, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter. Fingerprints is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (FING B).



About IN Groupe

As global specialist in identity and secure digital services, IN Groupe is the trusted partner in the management and protection of sensitive data. By mastering the entire value chain of the identity, IN Groupe has deployed its expertise beyond sovereign identity by extending its solutions and services to professional identities and identity of things. A stakeholder in major issues aimed at improving and securing the right to be yourself in the digital age, the Group regularly intervenes with institutions and organizations involved in the identity ecosystem in Europe. IN Groupe’s solutions, at the cutting edge of technology, integrate electronic, optical, holographic and biometric technologies, at the service of States, businesses and citizens. The Group operates 4 reference brands, each a leader in their respective markets. IN Groupe for physical and digital identity solutions for Governments and administrations, Nexus for secure identity solutions for professionals and objects, SPS for electronic components and package solutions for banking and identity, Surys for optical and holographic components for the banknote and identity market, and GSI for security Inks for Banknote and identity. As a national state printing company, IN Group is a committed player in the most protective and secure digital identity schemes.

IN GROUPE IN FIGURES (2022 turnover): €516m 1,900 employees - 9 sites in Europe – 8 sales offices around the world. + 130 countries using IN Groupe’ solutions - 30 partner governments.

More information at http://www.ingroupe.com

Media contacts at IN Groupe: media@ingroupe.com

Attachment