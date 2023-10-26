Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints™) launches complete PC biometric system

Fingerprints today announced that its newly developed, complete biometric system for PC makers has been launched, and is currently being evaluated by several PC OEMs. The system consists of Fingerprints’ in-house microcontroller unit (MCU) combined with a fingerprint sensor optimized for PC requirements. Using a customized MCU further refines Fingerprints’ biometric Match-on-Chip PC solution, which was added to Microsoft’s approved vendor list (AVL) for Windows Hello Enhanced Sign-in Security last year.



In Match-on-Chip solutions, the users’ biometric data is stored on a separate MCU. This offers higher security than the so-called Match-on-Host systems, where biometric authentication usually occurs in the computer’s CPU. While Fingerprints offers both varieties, we expect Match-on-Chip to continue growing at the expense of Match-on-Host. Match-on-Chip solutions have a higher average selling price (ASP) and currently account for well over half of our addressable market in the PC area. Over the last two years, PC has emerged as an important new product area for Fingerprints, and we anticipate continued market growth since the share of computers with fingerprint sensors is expected to continue rising. Fingerprints dominates the market for fingerprint sensors in Chromebooks, while four of the world’s six largest PC manufacturers already integrate our technology in their products.

"The launch of Fingerprints’ complete biometric system further enhances our highly competitive offering to PC OEMs, and we are well-positioned to increase our market share. I am very pleased so far with the result of our customer engagements. Initial testing with customer-built prototypes that incorporate our new PC solution has showcased very high performance. Customer feedback has been very good, and we are now entering into formal customer evaluation processes. Our MCU development project has been endorsed from the start by our key PC customers, as total system ownership by Fingerprints will allow for better overall system performance. Other benefits include cost optimization, reduced margin stacking and increased supply chain control”, says Haiyuan Bu, President Mobile, PC & Access China.

