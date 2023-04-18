|
18.04.2023 09:00:00
Fingerprint Cards AB: invitation to the first quarter 2023 results presentation
Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints™) will host a telephone conference and webcast presentation of its first quarter 2023 results, on April
25,
2023 at 09:00 am CEST.
Fingerprints’ acting CEO Ted Hansson will present the report together with CFO Per Sundqvist in a combined webcast and telephone conference. The presentation will be held in English.
Time: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 09:00 am CEST.
Location: combined webcast and telephone conference.
The report will be available at https://www.fingerprints.com/
The webcast and presentation material will be accessible via https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7d7za9s2 where it is also possible to ask questions.
Media and analysts can register to attend the telephone conference via the following link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI4a729c58893141628348ad2d8ac78119
About Fingerprints
Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints) – the world’s leading biometrics company, with its roots in Sweden. We believe in a secure and seamless universe, where you are the key to everything. Our solutions are found in hundreds of millions of devices and applications, and are used billions of times every day, providing safe and convenient identification and authentication with a human touch. For more information visit our website, read our blog, and follow us on Twitter. Fingerprints is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (FING B).
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Fingerprint Cards ABmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Fingerprint Cards ABmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Fingerprint Cards AB
|0,25
|-6,63%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBerichtssaison nimmt an Fahrt auf: ATX beendet Handel mit Gewinnen -- DAX erreicht neues Jahreshoch -- Wall Street letztlich wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneins
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt schlossen am Dienstag mit Aufschlägen. An der Wall Street hielten sich die Bewegungen in engen Grenzen. Die Börsen in Fernost schlossen am Dienstag uneinheitlich.