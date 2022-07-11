Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
11.07.2022 09:00:00

Fingerprint Cards AB: invitation to the second quarter 2022 results presentation

Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints™) will host a telephone conference and webcast presentation of its second quarter 2022 results, on July 18, 2022 at 09:00 am CEST.

Fingerprints’ CEO Christian Fredrikson will present the report together with CFO Per Sundqvist in a combined webcast and telephone conference. The presentation will be held in English.

Time: Monday, July 18, 2022 at 09:00 am CEST.
Location: combined webcast and telephone conference.

The report is available at https://www.fingerprints.com/

The webcast and the presentation material can be accessed through https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/964ycad6 where it is also possible to ask questions.

Media and analysts can register to attend the telephone conference via the following link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI0460f85298c04bf384fa9580b2451218

About Fingerprints

Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints) – the world’s leading biometrics company, with its roots in Sweden. We believe in a secure and seamless universe, where you are the key to everything. Our solutions are found in hundreds of millions of devices and applications, and are used billions of times every day, providing safe and convenient identification and authentication with a human touch. For more information visit our website, read our blog, and follow us on Twitter. Fingerprints is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (FING B).

Attachment


