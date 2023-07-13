|
13.07.2023 09:00:00
Fingerprint Cards AB: invitation to the second quarter 2023 results presentation
Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints™) will host a telephone conference and webcast presentation of its second quarter 2023 results
on July
20,
2023 at 09:00 am CEST.
Fingerprints’ interim CEO Ted Hansson will present the report together with CFO Per Sundqvist in a combined webcast and telephone conference. The presentation will be held in English.
Time: Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 09:00 am CEST.
Location: combined webcast and telephone conference.
The report will be available at https://www.fingerprints.com/
The webcast and presentation material will be accessible via https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/yeoz8ops where it is also possible to ask questions.
Media and analysts can register to attend the telephone conference via the following link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI86d5591f6a934bbab1effea63c4b3494
About Fingerprints
Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints) – the world’s leading biometrics company, with its roots in Sweden. We believe in a secure and seamless universe, where you are the key to everything. Our solutions are found in hundreds of millions of devices and applications, and are used billions of times every day, providing safe and convenient identification and authentication with a human touch. For more information visit our website, read our blog, and follow us on Twitter. Fingerprints is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (FING B).
Attachment
