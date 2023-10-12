|
12.10.2023 09:00:00
Fingerprint Cards AB: invitation to the third quarter 2023 results presentation
Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints™) will host a telephone conference and webcast presentation of its third quarter 2023 results on October 19, 2023 at 09:00 am CEST.
Fingerprints’ CEO Adam Philpott will present the report together with CFO Per Sundqvist in a combined webcast and telephone conference. The presentation will be held in English.
Time: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 09:00 am CEST.
Location: combined webcast and telephone conference.
The report will be available at https://www.fingerprints.com/
The webcast and presentation material will be accessible via https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/fh4xhi3a where it is also possible to ask questions.
Media and analysts can register to attend the telephone conference via the following link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI0e4ebb1c8919498382f40810e7346087
About Fingerprints
Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints) – the world’s leading biometrics company, with its roots in Sweden. We believe in a secure and seamless universe, where you are the key to everything. Our solutions are found in hundreds of millions of devices and applications, and are used billions of times every day, providing safe and convenient identification and authentication with a human touch. For more information visit our website, read our blog, and follow us on Twitter. Fingerprints is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (FING B).
Attachment
