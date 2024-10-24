Fingerprint Cards AB: invitation to the third quarter 2024 results presentation

Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints™) will host a telephone conference and webcast presentation of its third quarter 2024 results on October 31, 2024 at 09:00 am CET.

Fingerprints’ CEO Adam Philpott will present the report together with CFO Fredrik Hedlund in a combined webcast and telephone conference. The presentation will be held in English.

Time: Thursday, October 31, 2024 at 09:00 am CET.

Location: combined webcast and telephone conference.

The report will be available at https://www.fingerprints.com/

The webcast and presentation material will be accessible at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ro7agrms where it is also possible to ask questions.

Media and analysts can register to attend the telephone conference via the following link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIf1f6056df56b4c3780ac7cdcddadad5a

About Fingerprints

Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints) – the world’s leading biometrics company, with its roots in Sweden. We believe in a secure and seamless universe, where you are the key to everything. Our solutions are found in hundreds of millions of devices and applications, and are used billions of times every day, providing safe and convenient identification and authentication with a human touch. For more information visit our website, read our blog, and follow us on Twitter. Fingerprints is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (FING B).

