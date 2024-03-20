Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) announces price and number of new shares in connection with the third scheduled amortisation and interest payment under its outstanding convertible bonds

Fingerprint Cards AB’s (publ) ("Fingerprints” or the "Company”) announced on 15 March 2024 that the Company will pay the third amortisation and interest payment under its outstanding convertible bonds (the "Convertible Bonds”) with new B-shares. Following calculations under the terms and conditions of the Convertible Bonds, 8,906,252 new B-shares will be issued at a price of SEK 0.8202 per B-share.



The Company’s share capital will increase by approximately SEK 387,800 to approximately SEK 26,675,516. The number of B-shares in the Company will increase with 8,906,252 to 604,756,603 and the total number of shares in the Company will increase from 603,725,351 to 612,631,603, corresponding to a dilution effect of approximately 1.5 per cent. The total number of votes will increase with 8,906,252 to 683,506,603. The new B-shares are expected to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm on or around 22 March 2024 following registration with the Swedish Companies Registration Office.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on 20 March 2024 at 5:30 pm CET.

