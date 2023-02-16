|
16.02.2023 08:00:00
Fingerprint Cards AB (publ): Extraordinary General Meeting on February 24, 2023 cancelled
Following the publication on January 26 of the convening notice to an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM), the Board of Directors of Fingerprint Cards AB has received valuable feedback and constructive suggestions for improvements regarding the proposed incentive program, both from several large shareholders and other stakeholders. In light of this, the Board has decided to cancel the February 24 EGM with the ambition to present a revised proposal to a future General Meeting.
Given the importance of a long-term incentive program in attracting, motivating and retaining key personnel, and in more clearly linking their compensation to the company's performance and value development, the Board has concluded that certain clarifications and adjustments should be made to the proposal in order to ensure that these goals can be met, in the interests of all stakeholders.
For further information, please contact:
Christian Lagerling, Chairman of the Board
Investor Relations:
+46(0)10-172 00 10, investrel@fingerprints.com
Press:
+46(0)10-172 00 20, press@fingerprints.com
The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on February 16, 2023 at 08:00 am CET.
About Fingerprints
Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints) – the world’s leading biometrics company, with its roots in Sweden. We believe in a secure and seamless universe, where you are the key to everything. Our solutions are found in hundreds of millions of devices and applications, and are used billions of times every day, providing safe and convenient identification and authentication with a human touch. For more information visit our website, read our blog, and follow us on Twitter. Fingerprints is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (FING B).
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Fingerprint Cards ABmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Fingerprint Cards ABmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Fingerprint Cards AB
|0,27
|0,18%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Handel endet mit Verlusten -- ATX schließt in der Gewinnzone -- DAX klettert zum Handelsende über Nulllinie -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt fiel am Donnerstag zwar zeitweise zurück, konnte am Nachmittag aber wieder zulegen. In Deutschland ging es vor dem Handelsende ebenfalls wieder bergauf. An den US-Börsen zeigte sich ein tieferer Handel. Die Märkte in Fernost waren am Donnerstag von einer festeren Tendenz gekennzeichnet.