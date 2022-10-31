Fingerprint Cards AB (publ): Increase in number of B-shares and votes

The board of directors in Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) ("Fingerprints” or the "Company”) has today on 31 October 2022, on the basis of the issue authorisation granted to the board of directors by the annual general meeting on 24 May 2022, which was registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office on 9 June 2022, resolved on a set-off issue of 25,423,024 B-shares directed to the investors in the Company’s outstanding perpetual hybrid equity instruments. The number of B-shares and votes in Fingerprints has thus increased with 25,423,024.



The total number of shares in the Company amounts to 323,423,024 (of which 6,000,000 A-shares and 317,423,024 B-shares). The total number of votes in the Company amounts to 377,423,024 (of which 60,000,000 pertains to the A-shares and 317,423,024 pertains to the B-shares).

This information is information that Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication at 4:30 pm CET on 31 October 2022.

About Fingerprints

Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints) – the world’s leading biometrics company, with its roots in Sweden. We believe in a secure and seamless universe, where you are the key to everything. Our solutions are found in hundreds of millions of devices and applications, and are used billions of times every day, providing safe and convenient identification and authentication with a human touch. For more information visit our website, read our blog, and follow us on Twitter. Fingerprints is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (FING B).

