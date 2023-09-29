Fingerprint Cards AB (publ): Increase in number of B shares and votes

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) ("Fingerprints” or the "Company”) has, as previously announced, carried out a rights issue of B-shares of approximately SEK 180 million, and warrants of series 2022:2 have been exercised for subscription of B-shares (the "Issues”). The Issues have resulted in changes in the number of B-shares and votes in Fingerprints as follows.



Prior to the Issues the total number of shares in the Company amounted to 424,492,719 (of which 7,875,000 A-shares and 416,617,719 B-shares). The total number of votes in the Company amounted to 495,367,719 (of which 78,750,000 pertained to the A-shares and 416,617,719 pertained to the B-shares). In connection with the Issues the number of B-shares in the Company increased by 154,285,051 and the number of votes by 154,285, 051.

Following the Issues, and as of 29 September 2023, the total number of shares in the Company amounts to 578,777,770 (of which 7,875,000 A-shares and 570,902,770 B-shares). The total number of votes in the Company amounts to 649,652,770 (of which 78,750,000 pertains to the A-shares and 570,902,770 pertains to the B-shares).

This information is information that Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication at 08:00 am CEST on 29 September 2023.

About Fingerprints

Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints) – the world’s leading biometrics company, with its roots in Sweden. We believe in a secure and seamless universe, where you are the key to everything. Our solutions are found in hundreds of millions of devices and applications, and are used billions of times every day, providing safe and convenient identification and authentication with a human touch. For more information visit our website, read our blog, and follow us on Twitter. Fingerprints is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (FING B).

