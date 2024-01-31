|
Fingerprint Cards AB (publ): Increase in number of B shares and votes
Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) ("Fingerprints” or the "Company”) has, as previously announced, issued new shares in connection with a scheduled amortization and interest payment under its outstanding convertible bonds (the "Issue”). The Issue has resulted in changes in the number of B-shares and votes in Fingerprints as follows.
Prior to the Issue, the total number of shares in the Company amounted to 596,889,670 (of which 7,875,000 A-shares and 589,014,670 B-shares). The total number of votes in the Company amounted to 667,764,670 (of which 78,750,000 pertain to the A-shares and 589,014,670 pertain to the B-shares).
In connection with the Issue, the number of B-shares in the Company increased by 6,835,681 and the number of votes by 6,835,681.
Following the Issue, and as of 31 January 2024, the total number of shares in the Company amounts to 603,725,351 (of which 7,875,000 A-shares and 595,850,351 B-shares). The total number of votes in the Company amounts to 674,600,351 (of which 78,750,000 pertain to the A-shares and 595,850,351 pertain to the B-shares).
This information is information that Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication at 08:00 am CET on January 31, 2024.
About Fingerprints
Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints) – the world’s leading biometrics company, with its roots in Sweden. We believe in a secure and seamless universe, where you are the key to everything. Our solutions are found in hundreds of millions of devices and applications, and are used billions of times every day, providing safe and convenient identification and authentication with a human touch. For more information visit our website, read our blog, and follow us on Twitter. Fingerprints is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (FING B).
