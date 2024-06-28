Fingerprint Cards AB (publ): Increase in number of B shares and votes

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) ("Fingerprints” or the "Company”) has, as previously announced, issued new B-shares in connection with a rights issue of up to approximately SEK 312.4 million (the "Issue”). The Issue has resulted in changes in the number of B-shares and votes in Fingerprints as follows.



Prior to the Issue, the total number of shares in the Company amounted to 612,631,603 (of which 7,875,000 A-shares and 604,756,603 B-shares). The total number of votes in the Company amounted to 683,506,603 (of which 78,750,000 pertain to the A-shares and 604,756,603 pertain to the B-shares).

In connection with the Issue, the number of B-shares in the Company increased by 2,557,212,981 and the number of votes by 2,557,212,981.

Following the Issue, and as of 28 June 2024, the total number of shares in the Company amounts to 3,169,844,584 (of which 7,875,000 A-shares and 3,161,969,584 B-shares). The total number of votes in the Company amounts to 3,240,719,584 (of which 78,750,000 pertain to the A-shares and 3,161,969,584 pertain to the B-shares).

For information, please contact:



Investor Relations:

+46(0)10-172 00 10

investrel@fingerprints.com

Press:

+46(0)10-172 00 20

press@fingerprints.com

This information is information that Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication at 08:00 am CEST on June 28, 2024.

About Fingerprints

Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints) – the world’s leading biometrics company, with its roots in Sweden. We believe in a secure and seamless universe, where you are the key to everything. Our solutions are found in hundreds of millions of devices and applications, and are used billions of times every day, providing safe and convenient identification and authentication with a human touch. For more information visit our website, read our blog, and follow us on Twitter. Fingerprints is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (FING B).

Attachment