Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) will present at Aktiedagarna in Stockholm on June 12, 2024

Fingerprints’ President & CEO, Adam Philpott, will present the company at Aktiedagarna in Stockholm, an investor event organized by Aktiespararna. During the presentation, Adam will cover Fingerprints’ strategic initiatives as well as financial and operational changes.

The presentation will take place at Birger Jarl Konferens in Stockholm at 12:10 CEST on June 12, 2024. It will also be livestreamed via this link, and will be available for on-demand viewing after the event.


For further information, please contact:
Adam Philpott, President & CEO

Investor Relations:
+46(0)10-172 00 10, investrel@fingerprints.com

Press:
+46(0)10-172 00 20, press@fingerprints.com

About Fingerprints
Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints) – the world’s leading biometrics company, with its roots in Sweden. We believe in a secure and seamless universe, where you are the key to everything. Our solutions are found in hundreds of millions of devices and applications, and are used billions of times every day, providing safe and convenient identification and authentication with a human touch. For more information visit our website, read our blog, and follow us on Twitter. Fingerprints is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (FING B).

