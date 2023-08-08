Fingerprints and BenjiLock sign exclusive deal to promote premium biometric access control globally

Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints™) today announced that it has entered into a global agreement with BenjiLock, a US-based design company of premium biometric lock solutions. The deal will see BenjiLock incorporate Fingerprints’ biometric sensor, software and algorithm into its designs for physical access security solutions, including patented TSA-accepted biometric locks and equipment cases to address the market demand of enhanced security.



BenjiLock, which won investment from Canadian businessman Kevin O’Leary on US television show ‘Shark Tank’ in 2017, has set out to redefine the personal security experience using hybrid technology and with the consumer in mind. Paving the way for fingerprint authentication to become the new industry standard, the collaboration between Fingerprints and BenjiLock will accelerate, and allow, new innovations in a wide range of markets worldwide.

"We are excited to partner with BenjiLock and contribute our advanced sensors and software to its product portfolio,” said Michel Roig, President of Payment and Access at Fingerprints. "This collaboration allows us to combine our expertise in biometric technology with BenjiLock’s passion for innovation, enabling us to offer customers superior security solutions that are both reliable and user-friendly.”

Robbie Cabral, Founder and CEO of BenjiLock, commented: "We are thrilled to enter this exclusive partnership with Fingerprints – this collaboration is a testament to our dedication to offering cutting-edge security solutions that redefine the industry. By leveraging Fingerprints’ advanced biometric technology, we can further elevate the security standards of our products, providing customers with peace of mind, safety and convenience.”

"BenjiLocks’ partnership with Fingerprints exemplifies the incredible power of Shark Tank and entrepreneurship," says Kevin O'Leary, Chairman of O'Leary Ventures and investor in BenjiLock. "Building upon the early success with key retailers, this strategic relationship propels the BenjiLock brand to a global stage, opening doors for licensing opportunities in various industries, including TSA-accepted biometric locks.

About Fingerprints

Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints) – the world’s leading biometrics company, with its roots in Sweden. We believe in a secure and seamless universe, where you are the key to everything. Our solutions are found in hundreds of millions of devices and applications, and are used billions of times every day, providing safe and convenient identification and authentication with a human touch. For more information visit our website, read our blog, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter. Fingerprints is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (FING B).

About BenjiLock

Based in Los Angeles, California, and founded in 2014 by inventor and entrepreneur Robbie Cabral, BenjiLock has redefined the personal security experience through fingerprint hybrid technology with the consumer in mind. The portable, lightweight yet solidly constructed locks impressed panelists on ABC’s hit show ‘Shark Tank’, where Robbie Cabral secured Kevin O’Leary as an investor with a 15% equity stake in the company. This investment catapulted BenjiLock's success story. Today, BenjiLock’s fingerprint technology is expanding into a portfolio of products, including an upcoming line of bike locks, next-generation padlocks, drawer closets, and cabinet locks, as well as a brand-new line of smart home door locks.



