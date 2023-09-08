Fingerprints and Cionlabs sign collaboration agreement for developing biometric door locks and embedded applications in India

Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints™) today announced that the company has entered into a collaboration agreement with Cionlabs, an innovative company that delivers cutting-edge engineering solutions tailored to the IoT market. Cionlabs will develop, design, and exclusively incorporate Fingerprints’ biometric sensor, software and algorithm into its extensive product portfolio for smart door locks and IoT products.



The integration of Fingerprints’ technology will enable Cionlabs to enhance the security, flexibility and user-friendliness of the solutions it offers to OEMs, ODMs and suppliers targeting the smart lock and embedded systems markets in India and worldwide, benefitting end users with effortless and convenient access via a simple fingertip touch. OEMs and ODMs seeking to enhance their product portfolios with biometric features will be able to leverage the partnership between Fingerprints and Cionlabs to bring biometric-enabled products to the market faster, while reducing costs compared to in-house development.

Michel Roig, Fingerprints’ President of Payment and Access, comments: "Our dynamic partnership with Cionlabs aims to meet the increasing demand from the smart lock industry for cutting-edge biometric solutions. We are happy to support innovative lock makers and suppliers who value the myriad advantages that smart biometric solutions provide. Together we will provide users with robust, faster and more convenient access control, empowering them to safeguard their assets."

Dr. Sanjay Ahuja, founder & CEO of Cionlabs, says: "At Cionlabs, innovation is our driving force. We're dedicated to revolutionizing IoT smart products with cutting-edge biometric solutions. Our commitment lies in empowering users to safeguard their assets effortlessly, providing peace of mind in an ever-evolving world. Together with our partner Fingerprints, we will be shaping the future of secure and convenient smart products. Join us on this journey to redefine security and convenience.”

About Fingerprints

Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints) – the world’s leading biometrics company, with its roots in Sweden. We believe in a secure and seamless universe, where you are the key to everything. Our solutions are found in hundreds of millions of devices and applications, and are used billions of times every day, providing safe and convenient identification and authentication with a human touch. For more information visit our website, read our blog, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter. Fingerprints is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (FING B).

About Cionlabs

Cionlabs is a dynamic and rapidly expanding startup, headquartered in the bustling tech hub of Bengaluru, India. Our core mission is to offer comprehensive product engineering services tailored specifically for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). What sets us apart is our innovative, bottom-up approach to creating cutting-edge solutions. We take immense pride in our "Made-in-India" ethos, where we have developed state-of-the-art IoT modules and an impressive array of smart products designed for home automation. At Cionlabs, we believe that innovation should be accessible to all, and we have diligently crafted a portfolio that not only enhances convenience but also enriches the lives of individuals and families in a tech-driven world. Our commitment to excellence and our passion for transforming the future of technology make Cionlabs a trusted partner for businesses seeking to unlock the potential of the Internet of Things and home automation.



