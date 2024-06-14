Fingerprints and Italy-based WiBioCard partner up for smart card solutions

Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints™) and WiBioCard, an Italy-based smart card integrator specializing in web access authentication, verification and physical and logical access control have partnered to offer innovative smart card solutions for the global access market.



WiBioCard has built a portfolio of different smart card products targeting large enterprises globally, integrating Fingerprints biometric technology. The products support secure authentication and verification, access and health care use cases. The smart cards also support password and PIN-free login to online services such ticketing and loyalty services through biometric verification. These smart card products by WiBioCard feature Fingerprints’ biometric sensors, software and algorithm, benefitting from leading performance and the company’s years of experience in secure biometrics innovation. Fingerprints’ sensors are designed to be multifunctional to enable usage across a range of different form factors to enhance the security, privacy and user experience.

Adam Philpott, CEO of Fingerprints, comments: "Our collaboration with WibioCard is supporting the global adoption of secure and convenient biometric smart cards. Working with WiBioCard and their wide portfolio of products enables end-users worldwide to experience innovative solutions firsthand that improve our daily lives.”

"Through WiBioCard’s innovative logical & physical access solution we can add another layer of security with biometric technology from Fingerprints. We provide a versatile biometric smart card with an all-in-one solution for government documents, web access, and services like iVoting while ensuring privacy compliance knowing that your identity and sensitive information are protected by biometric technology”, commented Imad El Kurdi, CEO & Founder of WiBioCard.



WiBioCard is an Italian Hi-Tech company established in 2021 from the idea of developing a smart card protected by an embedded biometric sensor, which counteracts fraud and increases the security of the smart card. The company protects its product innovations, generated by in-house R&D internationally, through patents with international validity. The company has a strong appeal resulting from the very high security and usability of its innovative solutions. All markets in which the company will position itself will be addressed through unique Go-To- Market strategies. WiBioCard will sell both full authentication solutions and smart cards and inlays, depending on the application of the cards and the end user. Key markets include, but are not limited to, access control, governments, healthcare, banking and financial institutions, payments, and more... After the acquisition of Cardtech S.r.l. assets, in the initial phase of its business WiBioCard has focused on research and development of new products, their applications, and patents defence. To date, WiBioCard owns the source code of important SW Voting Online (developed by Nexid Srl) and it is owner of several international patents.



Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints) – the world’s leading biometrics company, with its roots in Sweden. We believe in a secure and seamless universe, where you are the key to everything. Our solutions are found in hundreds of millions of devices and applications, and are used billions of times every day, providing safe and convenient identification and authentication with a human touch. For more information visit our website, read our blog, and follow us on Twitter. Fingerprints is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (FING B).

