Fingerprints announces design win for its optical under-display solution with major Asian smartphone OEM

Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints™) today announced that it has secured a design win* for its optical under-display solution, FPC 1632, with a major Asian smartphone OEM, following successful qualification tests earlier this year. We expect to commence shipments during the fourth quarter of 2022.



"Since many years, Fingerprints is a well-established world leader in capacitive fingerprint sensors. The design win we are announcing today marks our entry into a new market segment: optical under-display fingerprint sensors. This will open up attractive new growth opportunities for us going forward, and our goal is to capture a significant share of this market,” says Ted Hansson, President Mobile, PC & Access China at Fingerprints.

* Fingerprints’ definition of Design Win (DW): The decision by a device vendor (OEM or ODM) to start development of one or several commercial product(s) incorporating Fingerprints’ technology into such new product(s).



Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints) – the world’s leading biometrics company, with its roots in Sweden. We believe in a secure and seamless universe, where you are the key to everything. Our solutions are found in hundreds of millions of devices and applications, and are used billions of times every day, providing safe and convenient identification and authentication with a human touch. For more information visit our website, read our blog, and follow us on Twitter. Fingerprints is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (FING B).

