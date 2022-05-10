Fingerprints announces that Feitian has selected Fingerprints’ next-generation T-Shape™ (T2) solution for their biometric cards

World-leading biometrics company, Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints™) and Feitian, a global leading provider of cyber security products and solutions, are happy to announce that they are continuing their long-lasting relationship by bringing to market biometric cards based on Fingerprints' next generation T-Shape™ (T2) module and BEP-software platform, aimed at the payment and access segments.



The T2 solution has ultra-low power consumption, and its robust biometric performance was recently demonstrated by achieving compliance with Mastercard’s new Fingerprint Sensor Evaluation Process. This new solution is even simpler to integrate into the standard automated card manufacturing process, using the proven and accepted T-Shape packaging delivered in dual row. For card manufacturers, this means higher throughput, reduced waste and lower embedding costs.

"Based on our long-standing partnership with Feitian, we are pleased to collaborate on this biometric solution together with them. Feitian has once more chosen to work with us at Fingerprints and our proven biometric solution, which will guarantee high performance, quality, and security. I strongly believe that this next-generation solution has the potential to be a gamechanger in the biometric smartcard industry, delivering improved cost-efficiency, increased image quality and transaction speed as well as improved power efficiency”, says Michel Roig, President of Payments & Access at Fingerprints.

"Once again, we have chosen biometric technology from Fingerprints, as they have the leading biometric solution on the market. The collaboration resulting in this next generation biometric payment and access cards will ensure a product with a wide range of possibilities for our customers’ needs", says Yan Yan, Vice President at Feitian.

More information about Fingerprints’ payment solutions .



For further information, please contact:

Michel Roig, President Payments & Access





Investor Relations:

+46(0)10-172 00 10, investrel@fingerprints.com



Press:

+46(0)10-172 00 20, press@fingerprints.com

About Fingerprints

Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints) – the world’s leading biometrics company, with its roots in Sweden. We believe in a secure and seamless universe, where you are the key to everything. Our solutions are found in hundreds of millions of devices and applications, and are used billions of times every day, providing safe and convenient identification and authentication with a human touch. For more information visit our website, read our blog, and follow us on Twitter. Fingerprints is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (FING B).

Attachment