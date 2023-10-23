Fingerprints becomes Premium Partner of Infineon Technologies

Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints™) has extended its collaboration with Infineon Technologies, a leading provider of semiconductor products, to become a Premium Partner. This builds on the pair’s existing work to drive collaboration, development and innovation in bringing biometric technologies for authentication into payments, broader IoT applications and beyond.



Infineon’s Partner Ecosystem is a highly selective network of specialized engineering companies with a proven ability designing solutions and services corresponding to the needs of the market and customer. As a premium partner, Fingerprints and Infineon will pool their extensive experience and portfolios to further drive growth and innovation for the industry.

"Deeper collaboration with Infineon and its partners will help us bring stronger, more convenient authentication to a broader range of applications to make our lives simpler, and safer. We will focus on driving innovation in current and future production lines, including access control, payment cards and other applications within the high-security ecosystem,” comments Michel Roig, President Payment & Access at Fingerprints.

Last year, Fingerprints surpassed the 1.5 billion sensors shipped milestone, highlighting the significant and sustained adoption of biometric technology. As the world digitizes further, and adoption grows, it is essential the technology continues to evolve, ensuring the highest levels of security and convenience across an increasing number of settings.

"We’re pleased to welcome Fingerprints as a Premium Partner after the announcement of our joint development on Infineon’s SECORA™ Pay Bio payment card solution in November 2022. Biometrics can be a trusted link between the physical and digital worlds to help us unleash the full potential of digitalization. Our partnership with Fingerprints will strengthen the collaboration and help ensure innovation and growth for trusted biometric solutions for years to come,” adds Tolgahan Yildiz, VP Trusted Mobile Connectivity & Transactions at Infineon Technologies AG.

Visit the Fingerprints website to learn more about the technology that is underpinning the security of the digital world.

For further information, please contact:

Michel Roig, President Payment & Access



Investor Relations:

+46(0)10-172 00 10, investrel@fingerprints.com



Press:

+46(0)10-172 00 20, press@fingerprints.com

About Fingerprints

Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints) – the world’s leading biometrics company, with its roots in Sweden. We believe in a secure and seamless universe, where you are the key to everything. Our solutions are found in hundreds of millions of devices and applications, and are used billions of times every day, providing safe and convenient identification and authentication with a human touch. For more information visit our website, read our blog, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter. Fingerprints is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (FING B).

About Infineon Technologies AG

Infineon Technologies AG is a global semiconductor leader in power systems and IoT. Infineon drives decarbonization and digitalization with its products and solutions. The company has around 56,200 employees worldwide and generated revenue of about €14.2 billion in the 2022 fiscal year (ending 30 September). Infineon is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: IFX) and in the USA on the OTCQX International over-the-counter market (ticker symbol: IFNNY).



Attachment