Fingerprints’ optical under-display solution passes qualification tests at major Asian smartphone OEM

Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints™) today announced that its optical under-display solution has now passed qualification tests at a major Asian smartphone OEM. We expect the first commercial projects this year, which would mark our entry into a completely new market segment.



While capacitive fingerprint sensors – where Fingerprints is a world leader – dominate the market for biometric solutions in the Android smartphone segment, we expect the market for under-display fingerprint sensors for smartphones to continue growing in parallel and flatten out at an annual TAM amounting to approximately 600 million units in 2026.

"I’m very pleased that our under-display solution has now successfully cleared this key hurdle, which I believe demonstrates the quality of our solution. We expect the first commercial projects this year, which would open up attractive new growth opportunities for us going forward,” says Ted Hansson, President Mobile, PC & Access China at Fingerprints.

For more information about Fingerprints’ mobile device solutions, visit the website.



For further information, please contact:

Ted Hansson, President Mobile, PC & Access China





Investor Relations:

+46(0)10-172 00 10, investrel@fingerprints.com



Press:

+46(0)10-172 00 20, press@fingerprints.com

About Fingerprints

Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints) – the world’s leading biometrics company, with its roots in Sweden. We believe in a secure and seamless universe, where you are the key to everything. Our solutions are found in hundreds of millions of devices and applications, and are used billions of times every day, providing safe and convenient identification and authentication with a human touch. For more information visit our website, read our blog, and follow us on Twitter. Fingerprints is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (FING B).

Attachment