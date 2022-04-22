|
22.04.2022 07:00:00
Fingerprints’ optical under-display solution passes qualification tests at major Asian smartphone OEM
Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints™) today announced that its optical under-display solution has now passed qualification tests at a major Asian smartphone OEM. We expect the first commercial projects this year, which would mark our entry into a completely new market segment.
While capacitive fingerprint sensors – where Fingerprints is a world leader – dominate the market for biometric solutions in the Android smartphone segment, we expect the market for under-display fingerprint sensors for smartphones to continue growing in parallel and flatten out at an annual TAM amounting to approximately 600 million units in 2026.
"I’m very pleased that our under-display solution has now successfully cleared this key hurdle, which I believe demonstrates the quality of our solution. We expect the first commercial projects this year, which would open up attractive new growth opportunities for us going forward,” says Ted Hansson, President Mobile, PC & Access China at Fingerprints.
For more information about Fingerprints’ mobile device solutions, visit the website.
For further information, please contact:
Ted Hansson, President Mobile, PC & Access China
Investor Relations:
+46(0)10-172 00 10, investrel@fingerprints.com
Press:
+46(0)10-172 00 20, press@fingerprints.com
About Fingerprints
Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints) – the world’s leading biometrics company, with its roots in Sweden. We believe in a secure and seamless universe, where you are the key to everything. Our solutions are found in hundreds of millions of devices and applications, and are used billions of times every day, providing safe and convenient identification and authentication with a human touch. For more information visit our website, read our blog, and follow us on Twitter. Fingerprints is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (FING B).
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Fingerprint Cards ABmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Fingerprint Cards ABmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUkraine-Krieg und Zinssorgen im Blick der Anleger: ATX geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt tief im Minus -- US-Börsen schlussendlich in Rot -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneins
Am heimischen Markt ging es am Freitag abwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex stand ebenfalls unter Druck. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich vor dem Wochenende schwächer. Die Börsen Asiens tendierten in verschiedene Richtungen.