Fingerprints publishes prospectus for the partially guaranteed rights issue

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) ("Fingerprints” or the "Company”) hereby announces that the prospectus relating to the Company’s new issue of shares of series B ("B-shares”) with preferential rights for existing shareholders (the "Rights Issue”), has been approved by and registered with the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority. The prospectus is available on the Company’s website, https://www.fingerprints.com/investors/rights-issue-2024/ and will also be available on Pareto Securities AB’s website, www.paretosec.com.



Timetable for the Rights Issue

Planned publishing date of the prospectus 29 May 2024 (today) First day of trading in shares excluding right to receive subscription rights 29 May 2024 (today) Record date for the Rights Issue 30 May 2024 Trading in subscription rights 3 June – 12 June 2024 Subscription period 3 June – 17 June 2024 Trading in paid subscribed B-shares (BTA) 3 June – 27 June 2024 Expected announcement of the outcome in the Rights Issue 18 June 2024

Advisers

Pareto Securities acts as Sole Manager and Bookrunner in connection with the Rights Issue. Gernandt & Danielsson Advokatbyrå KB acts as legal advisor to the Company in connection with the Rights Issue.

For more information, please contact:

Adam Philpott, CEO

Investor Relations:

+46(0)10-172 00 10

investrel@fingerprints.com

Press:

+46(0)10-172 00 20

press@fingerprints.com

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on 29 May 2024 at 09:15 pm CEST.

About Fingerprints

Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints) – the world’s leading biometrics company, with its roots in Sweden. We believe in a secure and seamless universe, where you are the key to everything. Our solutions are found in hundreds of millions of devices and applications, and are used billions of times every day, providing safe and convenient identification and authentication with a human touch. For more information visit our website, read our blog, and follow us on Twitter. Fingerprints is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (FING B).

