Fingerprints™ receives purchase order for fingerprint sensor modules, valued at over USD 1m, from global FIDO solutions provider

The order that Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints™) announced today demonstrates the positive demand trend for biometric authentication for logical access control, particularly in FIDO-certified products. Our customer will integrate Fingerprints’ biometric technology in its FIDO security keys.



In recent years, several serious cyber-attacks have heightened the focus on IT security among company directors and politicians. These attacks are frequently enabled by compromised passwords, fueling interest in alternative authentication methods. The human factor has long been considered the weakest link in IT security, with passwords contributing significantly to this vulnerability. To address this challenge, biometrics is playing an increasingly crucial role, either as a standalone solution or as part of multi-factor authentication systems.

Hila Meller, Fingerprints’ Chief Revenue Officer, commented: "We have recently seen a growing demand for biometric logical access solutions, and specifically FIDO certified solutions. Zero Trust networks put secure identities at the core of their Security controls and drive a need for strong password-less authentication solutions.”



